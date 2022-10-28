Have you ever wondered how quilters became quilters?
Some quilters grew up with family members who quilted and they just continued the tradition.
Some quilters were curious about the art and took a beginners class and fell in love with the art.
Maybe a quilter introduced the art to a friend, and the friend was intrigued (even if they thought they wouldn’t be) and they began their quilt journey.
There are countless stories about quilters and how they got started.
My story goes something like this. I started sewing very early in life. I got my first sewing machine for my seventh Christmas. It was a Singer machine. The one with the little wheel on the right side that you cranked and the machine sewed.
By the fourth grade I was sewing clothes for myself. I continued to sew throughout my life and even designed and sewed my own prom dresses, and wedding dress.
Fast forward to the chapter in my life where I was enlisted in the Army and was living in Hawaii. We only had four channels on the TV, and one of them was a PBS channel.
One rainy Saturday I was watching the PBS channel and a program came on about quilting. I already knew how to sew, so how hard could this be?
After watching several weeks of the quilting program, I decided I was going to try piecing and completing a quilt.
Back in the early 1980s quilting equipment was sparse. You made pattern pieces from thin cardboard. After cutting your cardboard pattern pieces, you then traced around them with a pencil on your fabric, and then cut your fabric with scissors. It was a tedious process.
Then you stitched the pattern pieces together by hand, following the pencil marks you made to indicate the one-quarter inch seam allowance.
As with any new quilter, I made a Sampler Quilt because each block was supposed to introduce a new technique, so by the end of the 12-block process you had used several techniques to hone your piecing skills.
As expected, the sewing part of the process came easily to me, but the quilting part was more of a challenge.
I watched the PBS quilting program each week, hoping to figure out “the rocking motion” that I was supposed to use when I quilted. I just couldn’t do it. I quilted one of my tops using what was called “the stab method”. The front of the twin size quilt looked good but the back of the quilt was a mess. I also used high loft polyester batting, which made the quilting process more difficult. It was later on I realized that quilts were flat, not like comforters. I found a Community Class at the local high school that offered Hawaiian quilting classes.
I wasn’t interested in learning applique, but was willing to learn it in order to get to the quilting and have a teacher there to help me learn how to quilt.
I never did make a large Hawaiian quilt, but all the ladies in my family received a Hawaiian pillow that year for Christmas.
Shortly after that I signed up for a class at a fabric store where I learned how to choose fabric for a project. It was a quilt-as-you-go jacket class. The rotary cutter just came on the market, and as you can imagine, it changed everything.
There was no holding me back from there and I feel confident to tackle any quilting challenge thrown my way.
My latest class was a Quiltworx project I took several years ago and am still working on it. Paper piecing this pattern was new to me, and quilting it will be another big learning opportunity.
So if you want to hear a good story, just ask a quilter how they got started.
Nancy C. JUDD is a Herald correspondent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.