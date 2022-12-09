If you spend much time poking around on Instagram or Facebook these days, you’ll notice that a lot of folks seem to be doing Christmas up big-time.
My wife and I are always amazed at the amount of detail some of these folks put into decorating — or more accurately “staging” — their homes for the camera.
Several of the homes being featured have Christmas-themed decor covering every available inch of the place — and not just one room, but throughout the whole house.
When I see that kind of over-the-top Yuletide explosion on social media, I’m always a little bit impressed, but I’m also a little bewildered.
Where do these people find the time to do all this decorating, much less “curate” it for the general public to appreciate and admire?
But even more importantly, where do these mega-decorators store all their Christmas regalia when the season has passed?
My wife says she’s seen some folks who have entire rooms of their home designated as Christmas decor storage spaces.
I guess that’s great, if that’s what makes them happy. But if we ever got to that point, I think we’d be doing some major downsizing.
I just don’t understand the need to make decorating for the holidays the center of your life. It has to be exhausting, as well as time-consuming.
My wife and I are on the other end of that spectrum — or close to it.
This year, we decided to go for a more simple approach to Christmas.
The big 8-foot prelit tree is staying in the garage this season.
Instead, we put out a small, retro-style silver tree on our cedar chest next to the fireplace, decorated with my wife’s collection of vintage and Shiny Brite ornaments.
The mantel is decked out in real-looking evergreens, small white lights and angels.
Gone this year is the little Christmas village setup on our hall table, replaced by a rustic flocked tree and a Nativity.
Instead of the usual contingent of eight to 10 snow globes, this year just three are on display.
Our smaller-than-normal Christmas isn’t necessarily a reflection of laziness on our part — though neither of us was really up for expending the energy needed to go all-in this year.
By forgoing the large tree, we saved ourselves a lot of work: We didn’t have to move furniture in the living room, we didn’t have to sort through multiple boxes of ornaments looking for the right ones, and we didn’t have to haul out the garland and tree skirt or find the extension cord.
But mostly what we saved was time — and when you get into your 60s, as we are, that’s something you realize is increasingly precious.
My wife decorated the kitchen, living room and dining room in under five hours last weekend, and that’s quite an achievement, considering it’s usually a multi-day event.
Now, the house is fully decorated, the big plastic bins are back in the garage, and we can enjoy the Christmas season.
My wife and I don’t have children, our siblings have their own families, and our parents have all passed on.
So the memories we make carrying on our own Christmas traditions have extra meaning — whether we go the traditional route, or decide on a smaller, scaled-down Christmas, like this year.
After seeing all the other Christmas decor, our cat may wonder why we didn’t put up the big tree with its shiny lights. She got rather fond of lying under the tree, furring up the tree skirt last year.
Then again, our cat is rather oblivious sometimes, so she may not miss the big tree at all.
But even with our downsized decor, we still plan to listen to our favorite Christmas music, share some cocoa and make sure to save some colorful tissue paper for the kitty to play in.
In “going small” this holiday season, we can better focus on what’s really important about Christmas — and better experience the peace and joy the season is all about.
And in a few weeks, when Christmas has passed and it’s time to put away our decorations, we will have far less work to do than in previous years.
That’s a blessing in itself.
I can’t even imagine what those over-the-top social media types have to go through to get all their Christmas decor deconstructed and stashed for the year.
I’m definitely not that energetic — or that organized.
A big, splashy show may be fine for some folks, but my wife and I will take a quiet Christmas, filled with the simple joys of the season every time.
Sometimes the best things come in small — or at least smaller — packages.
Merry Christmas.
Dave Miller is deputy managing editor for Opinion for the Killeen Daily Herald and editor of the Harker Heights Herald. Contact him at dmiller@kdhnews.com or 254-501-7543.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.