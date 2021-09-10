It seems my wife and I have adopted several cats.
Six at last count.
Well, “adopted” may be too strong a word. It’s more like we serve as a bed and breakfast to a wandering band of feral kitties.
Our little feline friends are waiting for us on our patio when we get up in the morning, and they’re waiting there in the evening when we return from work.
In between times, they hang out together, tussle with each other and spend lots of time washing up. For feral cats, they seem to care a lot about personal hygiene.
But most of the time, they’re nowhere to be found — off doing whatever cats do all day, until it’s time for their dinner.
This all started about a year ago when four tiny kittens were born in our nextdoor neighbor’s bass boat, which was parked in his driveway. As soon as they got old enough, their mother moved them across our yard and out the back fence — one kitten at a time.
As she carried the last one out of the yard, we figured we would never see any of them again.
How wrong we were.
About two weeks later, she came trotting across our yard, her tiny gray tabby kittens scampering along behind, and settled on our patio.
My wife was concerned that mama kitty was nursing and needed nutrition, so she put out some dry cat food.
Two months later, the little brood was still coming by every day, and since the kittens were still pretty small, we just kept on feeding them all.
We had to admit that they were pretty cute. The kittens chased each other around as mom kept a watchful eye on them. As the weather grew cooler, the cats kept coming around, huddling with each other for warmth on cold mornings.
My wife prepared a box with blankets for them, and they seemed to adapt, though they would still be gone from our patio for long periods of time.
Sadly, one of the kittens didn’t make it. We found him in the box one morning, still and lifeless. After that day, the other three kittens would sleep in another area my wife set up, but they refused to go back into that box.
One evening, when the kittens were about 3 months old and hanging out on the patio, mama kitty got up and walked out the back fence. We never saw her again.
The kittens seemed anxious and disoriented for several days, but not long afterward, they found a new mother — of sorts. A fluffy, long-haired white and brown cat started showing up with them at meal times. The way the kittens clustered near her and tried to nuzzle her, it was obvious the little ones considered her their surrogate mom.
At first, Fluff, as we nicknamed her, didn’t want to have much to do with them, but she started warming up to them over time.
So now we had a new family unit gathering on our patio daily.
And not long after Fluff started coming around, we had another visitor — a big, white and brown rabbit that was obviously somebody’s pet. We didn’t know if the bunny had just gotten loose from its pen or what, but it started showing up in our yard each day, hopping around after the kittens and trying to play with them.
At first, the poor little kittens didn’t know quite what to make of this big, round creature. But soon he blended into the menagerie as well.
As the weather got colder, we worried about the kittens. We built them a shelter and made sure they had plenty of food and water.
When the big snow and ice storm came through in February, my wife and I were feeling pretty grim. Days went by and we didn’t see the kitties, and we began to fear the worst.
But as the sun came out and the snow began to melt away, the cats came bounding down the hill — all except for one we nicknamed Lame-o (he hurt his back as a young kitten and has walked funny ever since). Lame-o kind of half staggered, half body-surfed down the snowy backyard slope until he reached level ground, joining his brother and sister.
We were so glad to see them, we almost cried. Somehow they had made it through the worst cold snap the area has seen in decades.
Spring came, and so did another visitor, a large black cat who seemed unusually interested in one of the kittens.
A few weeks later, that kitten was apparently pregnant, and “Mr. Love ’Em and Leave ’Em” black cat was nowhere to be seen. In fact, we haven’t seen that feline Casanova since he got our kitten in trouble.
About six weeks ago, our expecting mama gave birth to two kittens — one with very dark gray tabby stripes and the other one completely black. Gee, I wonder who the father is?
So now we’ve got new babies, and we’re buying kitten chow as well as adult cat food.
We realize the life of a feral cat is difficult. They have to deal with hunger, fleas, heart worms and a host of other maladies, not to mention natural predators like foxes and hawks.
We’re glad we’ve been able to provide a safe haven for our band of roving kitties, but we also know it’s not the optimum solution.
We want to find good homes for these cats, but they are almost impossible to catch. We’re worried that if we put traps out, one cat will get caught but the others will be scared off, and they’ll never be captured.
We also worry about separating our little close-knit family from each other — especially if mama cat was taken away from her kittens, as she is still nursing them.
Still, some the cats have the potential to make great pets.
The largest of the original kittens, who we named Rowdy, is very affectionate and has come close to letting my wife pet him.
He’s also very interested in our indoor cat, Ruby — though Ruby generally doesn’t give him the time of day.
They’ve stared at each other through the kitchen window a few times, but there’s not a whole lot of communing going on there.
Lame-o wants to be affectionate, too, but he is still very skittish. Poor baby needs a good, safe home.
For now, they’ll still be welcome at our little kitty corner. There’s never a dull moment, as long as our furry friends are hanging out.
We hate to admit it, but it’s kind of nice having them around.
Dave Miller is deputy managing for opinion for the Killeen Daily Herald and editor of the Harker Heights Herald.
