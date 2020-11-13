This morning I heard a story about a husband and wife who had been married five years. Like many couples, they began to have turmoil in their marriage.
The husband prayed for his wife and marriage to change. He even began to read his Bible to show her in Scripture where she was causing the friction in their union.
However, as he read, he began to see her through new lenses. He realized he wasn’t thankful for her.
This month I have come up with an acronym on ways to give thanks for your spouse. Hopefully this will help you (and me!) as we seek to have a better marriage.
T: Tell them. Because of its simplicity, this can be overlooked. Telling your spouse what you are thankful for about them breaks down many walls inside their heart and your marriage. Perhaps you might say, “Thank you for cooking dinner” or “Thank you for going to work”.
H: Help your spouse. When you are truly thankful for someone, you try to lessen their load and help them. Maybe it’s cleaning the house or even helping them sort out an emotional challenge.
A: Accept responsibility for your actions. This seems out of place here but I assure you, it is not. When we choose to say, “What I did or said was wrong”, we are acting in humility. Acting in humility destroys barriers within our marriage and allows thankfulness in.
N: Name your favorite things about their personality. Make an acronym using their name. When finished, present it to them in a frame as a gift.
K: Keep the fun in your marriage. Go on a date. This doesn’t have to cost anything. A walk at the park is just as effective as dinner at an expensive restaurant.
F: Find the good. Be a husband or wife who finds the good in situations and people. Rather than situations being a negative, they can be positive!
U: Understand your spouse’s point of view. When we disagree with our spouse, we can get caught up in trying to get them to “come over to our side” of thinking. We want them go conform to our thoughts. When we choose to be the one that seeks to understand where our spouse is coming from, they will feel validation. Validation opens lines of communication allowing us to heal and grow through an argument rather than simply “moving on” from one.
L: Listen to your spouse. This seems simple, yet it can be the difference between a struggling marriage and a thriving one. When your spouse tells you they need help, help them. If they tell you they are hurt by you, apologize sincerely.
When someone tells us what’s wrong and we fail to put any corrective measures in place, our actions send the message of “you are not important” and “I don’t care.” While this may not be the truth, this is how we are portrayed. You and I both know this is not helpful in any relationship.
Back to the opening story. As the husband began to practice thankfulness with his wife, their marriage was transformed. Although his wife was the same woman, he was no longer the same man. The power of thankfulness is transformational. The couple ended up being married for many decades because of a simple change in perspective.
My dear reading friends, in a month celebrated for giving thanks, spend some time reflecting on your marriage. Until next time, be T.H.A.N.K.F.U.L. for your spouse.
Kindra Warner is a marriage group facilitator at Grace Christian Center in Killeen and a Herald correspondent.
