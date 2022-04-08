Families flocked to the Summit Soccer Complex on Amy Lane in Harker Heights last weekend to take advantage of the resources available through the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department.
On one of the well-kept fields, under sunny skies, Bobby Johnson, a youth certified instructor, held a series of soccer clinics for kids. The purpose of the clinic was to help them learn the sport and — bonus — hone any skills they might already have at their disposal.
Each age/ability group met for two two-hour sessions to learn the rules of the game, some basic skills and how to be part of a team.
“For some of the younger players, they have never been in organized sports,” Johnson said during one session Sunday. “Some have really good athleticism but don’t know how to get the results they want.”
Johnson, a member of the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches who brings more than 20 years of experience to the field, challenged participants to learn the “right” way to shoot, dribble and pass by understanding the basics of ball handling.
“These kids have potential,” Johnson said. “Sometimes all that’s needed is an understanding of the game and some good fundamentals.”
Johnson has an enthusiasm for soccer and young people. He is also involved in the city’s basketball program, teaching skills and coaching on the court.
“My son just finished up Winter League,” said Todd French of Killeen. “He enjoyed playing on the team and I think he’s looking forward to learning skills during the clinic that will help next year.”
Mack Paulins, father to Chloe Paulins, 7, was on hand to watch and support his daughter Sunday. “She’s really working hard to get better,” he said.
The City of Harker Heights and Coach Johnson have other sports activities scheduled as well as signups for local leagues.
See the parks and recreation page on the city’s website at www.harkerheights.gov for more information about teams, clinics and opportunities.
