It’s always interesting to me what goes unspoken in marriage unless directly asked. I’m not sure if we are concerned about hurting our spouse’s feelings or we are attempting to avoid a fight. Perhaps we have just not thought about how we feel. In any event, healthy relationships have open conversations and our marriage is no exception.
I have compiled some check-in questions to facilitate conversations between us and our spouse. We can use these as a starting point.
One word of caution: The important thing here is to listen without interrupting or getting defensive. If one of us suddenly develops an attitude, this will derail the communication efforts we are trying to establish.
My favorite questions (and the ones my husband and I have personally used) come from, “Of the Hearth.” They suggest using these questions as a weekly check in:
1. What is something specific I did last week that made you feel loved, honored, and/or respected? If you didn’t feel this way, explain why not.
2. What does your upcoming week entail? What is something specific I can do this week to help you feel loved, honored, and/or respected?
3. How can I pray for you?
4. What else would you like to share with me?
The author also has list of questions to ask semi-annually:
1. What progress have we made towards the goals we have set for this year? What things remain for us to do to achieve them?
2. Does it seem like there is anything that is keeping one or both of us from God’s best for our lives? What can I do to alleviate whatever is holding us back?
3. Are you satisfied with the way we share responsibilities? Why or why not?
4. Is there anything I do or fail to do that seems to indicate lack of wholehearted commitment to our marriage?
5. In what characteristic or attribute would you like to see me grow? Explain why.
6. Are you satisfied with the frequency and quality of our physical intimacy?
At, “Ourpeacefulfamily.com,” they have annual questions as well. These can be discussed on a date or a set apart time specifically for this:
1. What goals would you like us to achieve next year as a couple? What are your individual goals?
2. What is the best investment we should make for our marriage next year?
3. What can we do to make our marriage better next year? (What didn’t you like about this year?)
4. What did you learn from our marriage this year?
5. What are you looking forward to the most next year?
6. What marriage book should we read and discuss together next year?
As we listen to our spouse’s heart, we may discover they have unmet needs or fears. Our goal is open and honest communication. Sometimes in this, our feelings may get hurt. We need to guard against taking offense. Remember, problems can not be solved if we do not acknowledge there is a problem.
As we have these conversations more frequently, they will get easier. Just stay the course and until next time, ask each other questions!
Kindra Warner is a marriage group facilitator at Grace Christian Center in Killeen and a Herald correspondent.
