If you’re a quilter, there is some built-in bug in us that prevents us from throwing out scraps.
When you first start quilting, it’s not much of a problem. We tell ourselves that we’re going to use those scraps to make baby quilts, table runners, placemats, or coasters.
But over the years those little scraps and leftover fabric from all your projects grows and grows and eventually takes over a huge storage area.
If you read my column last month, you know I’ve been looking through old quilt magazines. I came across an article about how to sort scraps.
Since I’m always open to new ideas on how to manage scraps, I immediately started to read the article. I have to be perfectly honest and say I never finished reading the whole article.
Her whole process was so tedious I just couldn’t picture myself going through my coffin-size tub of scraps and sorting first by size and then by color and then by shapes, and on and on. I’m sure she ended up cutting scraps into squares and or strips. If you can picture the article being three magazine pages long, you’ll get my drift.
My thought is if I cut my scraps in specific shapes and placing them in storage boxes until I can find a project to use them in, I’ll be restricted to what I can make out of them.
Later on, probably in another magazine, I came across a picture of a tumbler quilt and the light in my brain flashed on. How perfect!
A tumbler quilt could be made any size and use up potentially all usable scraps. Everyone loves a scrap quilt, right?
I got online to AccuQuilt and ordered a 4.5-inch tumbler dye, which arrived in less than a week.
I spent several afternoons going through my scrap bin sorting the really small scraps from the usable tumbler-sized scraps. Any scraps that weren’t large enough to be cut into a tumbler was disposed of, (as in thrown away!)
As I sorted through the scraps, I recognized the quilts I had made with that fabric. It was like a trip down memory lane. I pressed all the fabric to prepare it for cutting.
I put all red, white and blue tumblers aside because I want to make some patriotic quilts for the VA. I can hardly wait to get started.
Now I’ll have a project to take to my weekly Bee to sew on. Even if I only piece the tumblers together once a week at least I’ll be using up my scraps and making quilts that I can donate to a worthy cause.
I want to end this column with a “Why didn’t I think of that” on page 10 of issue #167 of American Patchwork & Quilting Magazine.
Sharon Camping of Los Angeles says she has several rotary cutters and to keep track of which blades are the oldest and probably the dullest, she uses a Sharpie pen to mark the date she changed the blade on the visible part of the blade.
I loved this tip so much I jumped (well, not really) out of my chair, found a Sharpie, and wrote the date I put that new blade in my cutter. I remember the date because it was the day before I left for a retreat in October.
I wish all readers of this column a happy holiday season and a new year filled with wonderful quilt projects.
Nancy C. JUDD is a Herald correspondent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.