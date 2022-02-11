If you spend much time on Instagram these days — particularly watching Instagram Reels — you’ll come to a few quick conclusions:
These people seem to be having way too much fun, some of these people have way too much money, and most of these people have way too much time on their hands.
You’ll find many of the same folks if you watch Tik Tok videos.
Some people just have to show off their stylish homes and expensive furnishings, or share a look-at-me compilation of images from a recent exotic vacation.
All the women try their best to look glamorous, using excessive makeup, hair extensions and wigs, or even special filters that dramatically change their appearance.
The young gals all try to look and act older, and most of the older women try to look and act like they’re in their 20s and 30s.
If you watch long enough, you’ll find a tutorial video showing exactly how they achieved their look.
You’ll see that lots of people like to post videos sharing their wisdom on everything from personal finance to cleansing your digestive system.
And then there are the “crazy people.”
These nut jobs post videos of themselves engaging in seriously dangerous behavior.
I saw a video of one guy doing back flips on the ledge of a high-rise building. Another guy was jumping from girder to girder on the roof of some structure, with a drop of at least 100 feet if he missed one. Others have posted videos of themselves diving headlong into a snowbank, wearing nothing but a swimsuit or shorts.
And then there are these videos from Asian nations, where people are anxiously negotiating some flimsy bridges made of rope and wooden planks high above a valley.
Others show people crawling out onto a glass ledge protruding from the upper floor of a skyscraper with a stomach-flipping view of the city streets and rooftops far below.
Who gets up in the morning and decides this is what they want to do with their day?
You can’t get far in your scrolling without seeing a ton of animal videos — pet foxes, pet raccoons, even pet squirrels. And of course, there are the ubiquitous cat videos. Aren’t those what started this whole video craze?
I once read a great, humorous observation that wasn’t far from the truth. It said: We have made incredible technological progress to the point where we now have all the knowledge in the world at our fingertips — and we take advantage of it by arguing with people we’ve never met and watching cat videos.
Guilty as charged.
Of course, all Instagram videos are not created equal.
I’ve seen some really talented guitarists and dancers in the mix. I’ve also been inspired by some amazingly beautiful scenery from around the world. Lately, I’ve been fascinated by videos that give a pilot’s-eye view of takeoffs and landings — from single-engine Cessnas to jumbo airliners. It looks like an amazing experience; it almost makes me want to take flying lessons — I said “almost.”
And on a more pedestrian level, I’ve been impressed by a jaw-dropping demonstration of falling dominoes and another of a guy who bounces a ping pong ball off multiple surfaces and gets it to land in a cup (after many, many tries). Perfect examples of waaaaay too much time on their hands.
So, why do we watch these clips so avidly?
I think part of it is a simple curiosity about what others’ lives are like and what they’re up to.
I’m sure a psychologist would say we watch these videos because we fear that we’re missing something if we don’t look — you know, the FOMO explanation (fear of missing out).
But there’s more to it than that.
Instagram fosters a sense of community among people with like-minded interests, from home decor to vintage cars and just about everything in between.
My wife has connected through Instagram with people all over the world, from Europe to Australia, and she regularly shares photos and messages with people from England, Wales and New Zealand, as well as across the United States.
Instagram has also inspired some positive challenges, such as the Betty White Challenge, in which millions of dollars were raised for the care, protection and adoption of animals.
These are all valid reasons for spending time on Instagram, but I think at the heart of it all, we like to be entertained, and these little 30-second mini-movies often do just that.
So, I’ll keep watching, knowing that I’m not as rich, good-looking or adventurous as some of the folks on Reels.
But I know my wife is down-to-earth, smart and naturally pretty.
Plus, our cat is cuter than most.
So take that, Instagram.
Dave Miller is deputy managing editor for Opinion for the Killeen Daily Herald and editor of the Harker Heights Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.