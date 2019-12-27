I mentioned in the past that I’ve joined several Facebook groups that involve free motion and longarm quilting.

Each day when I scroll down, my Facebook my group members have posted pictures of quilts they had finished or were working on. Some members share a new trick they learned or shared how they store their numerous rulers or thread.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.