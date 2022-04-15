Well, folks ... it’s that time of year again. The time when social media feeds are inundated with myriad posts of people showing off what their kids got from the Easter Bunny.
OK, OK, I’m not being salty ... I’m sweet ... like what you mostly find in an Easter basket. I’ll admit, I used to look forward to the Easter baskets every year. I mean, who didn’t? What kid will pass up a basket filled with all kinds of goodies?
Of course, I have my favorite Easter candy. And I’m thinking of that chocolatey goodness. No, I’m not talking about biting the ears off the chocolate bunny with a maniacal look on my face. I never did that. I don’t know who you think I am ... (Looking around, making sure no one is watching). If I were you, I’d stay away from this now, because lightning may strike me at any moment.
Again, what kid hasn’t eaten the ears off the bunny and cackled while doing so?
Anyway ... I’m talking about what (apparently) is the favorite Easter candy this year — at least according to Ryan Newton of KSN, an NBC affiliate out of Wichita, Kansas. Well, actually it’s according to retailmenot.com.
I am talking about the candy that’s named after the brown-in-color primate that is native to forests. Oh man, you’re right. It’s not rhesus. It’s Reese’s.
Although, if it was rhesus, perhaps we would have an Easter monkey. All right, somebody reel me in from left field.
According to retailmenot.com, this year’s favorite candy is the Reese’s Mini Peanut Butter Eggs. So, I agree with America in some regard. Reese’s is pretty fire. Mmmmmm ... peanut butter and chocolate. I could totally go for one right now.
I don’t know what it is, but the specialty holiday peanut butter (insert holiday shape) variety always tastes way better than the regular Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups — also what I would consider my favorite candy overall.
When I was a kid, whenever the Reese’s Mini Peanut Butter Eggs showed up in my Easter basket, I devoured them. Usually, I can down them in a couple bites. Although I’m thinking now I should savor that chocolatey, peanut buttery goodness. They’re pretty scrumdiddlyumptious.
According to the poll, they are the favorite of 35% of Americans.
Another candy that comes in at Numero Dos on the poll that I agree with are the Cadbury Creme Eggs.
Those are also scrumdiddlyumptious. I bet you never thought you would read the word scrumdiddlyumptious twice — oops ... make that thrice — in a column from me.
Once you peel all the foil off the Cadbury eggs, and you behold that chocolate egg, there is only one correct way to eat it. That is to bite it in half and then scoop out the cream in the middle with your tongue. Then, eat the rest of the chocolate egg by itself.
Some of my favorite childhood memories revolve around holidays, and while most come from Christmas, I do have some fond memories from Easter.
All in all, I enjoy the candy around Easter time. What are your favorites? What memories does Easter stir up?
Thaddeus Imerman is editor of the Copperas Cove Herald.
