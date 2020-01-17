I had one resolution for the new year, and it really shouldn’t have been that hard: Don’t injure myself, at least not as much as I did last year. And I’ve already blown it.
The truth is, I couldn’t even make it a full two weeks into the new year before injuring myself yet again, and all I’m thinking at this point is that this does not bode well for me at all.
Add to this the other stressors that just keep compounding, and all I’m thinking is one thing: This calls for Jaffa Cakes.
For the uninitiated, a Jaffa Cake is a small, soft sponge cake that has a thin layer of ooey, gooey orange jelly spread on top, with a thin coating of decadent chocolate on top of this.
Depending on how hungry you are, or how crappy your day is going, it can be eaten in anywhere from two (okay, fine, one) to four bites.
Growing up in England, I found it was a lovely little teatime treat; as an adult, at least for me, it’s a stress reducer that works better than Xanax. In fact, armed with a Jaffa Cake and a weighted blanket, all cares just melt away and all is right with the world again, at least for a little while. Calgon, take me away? No, no ... Jaffa Cake, take me away!
See, Jaffa Cakes actually have magical properties. This is something that I’m sure McVities (the Jaffa Cake-makers) keep from the general public, else they’d have people storming their gates.
They’re essentially little crack cakes, only with the aforementioned magical, calming, properties. Sadly, the only places to find them here in the United States are at British Import stores, so I have to wait until I go to my favorite one up in Grapevine to stock up on them, then ration them accordingly.
My mother’s go-to when she’s feeling stressed is a good cup of tea. Not any tea, mind you, but Red Rose Tea.
“You can find it in the States,” she told me, “but it’s not always easy to find. It makes it even better if I have a cookie.” This she added because she doesn’t usually keep sweets around, so the addition of a cookie would, indeed, be a bonus.
My father’s favorite things, though not for when he’s stressed, just particular favorites, are apricot kolaches. They must be apricot, and they must be from the Little Czech Bakery in West. This is only an educated guess, but I believe it’s because of the apricot tree that grew in my grandmother’s back yard, from which she would make the best preserves every year.
I am absolutely sure that at least some people reading this can relate. After all, there was a reason the American public went bonkers when Twinkies were discontinued for about six months a few years ago.
Boxes of Twinkies were being sold for up to $10,000 on eBay, people afraid it was the final end of the snack cake (no joke, you can look this up). Why would people even consider paying that amount of money for snack cakes? The easy answer is this: Nostalgia.
Take my boss. He mentioned Brach’s Orange Sticks, which you can’t find any more, but a similar item — Sweet’s Orange Sticks — can be found locally at Tuesday Morning.
These have a chewy, orange jelly center covered in dark chocolate, and he says he only gets them occasionally because, “If you get them too often they’re not a treat.” (Now that I think about it, though absent the sponge, these might do for a Jaffa Cake stand-in.)
Piggybacking on his reasoning, this accounts for why Cadbury’s only releases their Crème Eggs once a year. We (I can’t be the only one) look forward to Easter because we know it’s the one time of year we can indulge in this particular delicacy. Also, because it harks back to childhood, the special treat in our Easter baskets (or in my case — and my friends — the memory of us sneaking down to the BPO to spend our allowances on them and then stashing them away to be taken out later and enjoyed in secret).
And my son, who now lives in Massachusetts, lives for trips home so that he can get his fixes of Whataburger, Texas barbecue, and Big Red soda. Anyone who is either a transplant to this area (if they’re honest, because even I can admit there’s nothing quite like real Texas barbecue) or who has moved away from the area can relate to this. He swears Texas brisket is magical. I disagree on this one point, because ...
I know that it is Jaffa Cakes that are magical. Feeling anxious? Eat a Jaffa Cake. Rougher-than-normal day? Eat a Jaffa Cake. Injured (or broken) another limb? Eat a Jaffa Cake.
Revised resolution: Eat more Jaffa Cakes. Jaffa Cakes can cure what ails me.
Stephanie Grissom is a Herald correspondent.
