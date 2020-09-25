To regulate or not to regulate? That’s a question that many of us have had to ask ourselves.
There are many domestic machines that offer stitch regulators. I’m afraid I’m not familiar with them.
All of my domestic machines have just had the regular stitch: forward, backwards and decorative. Also, all of my domestic machines had a walking foot to help feed the fabric layers under the feed-dogs at the same time.
I do have free motion capabilities on my domestic machines, but once I purchased my longarm machine I have not attempted any free motion on my domestic machines. I have a new machine now and once I find the time to sit down and play with it a little, I’d like to see if I can free-motion quilt on it.
Stitch regulators for longarm machines is kind of a hot subject. I think what it all boils down to is if you can afford a stitch regulator, and also if you want some sort of computerized system to quilt for you.
At the time I purchased my machine, I didn’t really have the money for a stitch regulator, and told myself that if I wanted one later on I could have one installed. The Statler computer system for my machine was way out of my price range.
Years went by and I felt pretty confident in the look of my quilting. As they say: Practice, practice, practice.
Some years ago my machine quit on me and I was under the gun to finish a client’s quilt. There was a deadline for this quilt so it could not wait for my machine to get serviced. I had a very generous friend in the quilt guild who was no longer quilting and he loaned me his longarm.
His machine had a stitch regulator and my worst fear was that I would fall in love with it and would want one for myself after using it on this loaner machine. I finished the deadline quilt and used the stitch regulator to quilt crosshatching across the whole face of the quilt.
I was really happy with the fact that I could set the stitch regular mode, set my channel lock so the machine only moved in a horizontal line, and away I went. I could move fast or slow and all the stitches were all the same.
However, when I loaded a quilt that I would be quilting edge-to-edge, I found that although the stitches were uniform, I felt like I was struggling to move the machine. It felt like it was dragging.
When I went to manual mode, I could move the machine with no hindrance and even though the stitches weren’t all the same size, they were uniform enough that nobody would notice a small fluctuation in size. So my worries about falling in love with a stitch regulator was for nothing.
I was glad to have had the chance to quilt on a machine with a regulator so I had enough experience on it to realize I didn’t really care for it or want one. My crosshatching may not be perfect, but it’s been perfect enough for me and my clients.
If your goal is to compete with all those professional quilters at the big quilt shows for the big buck prize money, you may want to consider getting a stitch regulator and, if you can afford it, a computerized system. But I’m happy with my non-regulated, non-computerized longarm.
Nancy C. JUDD is a Herald correspondent.
