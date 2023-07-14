I’m thinking about buying another watch.
The problem is, I really don’t need one. I must have at least two dozen of them sitting around the house.
The problem is, only about three or four of them work. The rest need batteries.
The smart, frugal thing to do would be to identify six or seven of my favorite watches, take them to the jewelry store and have new batteries installed.
Yes, that would be the most logical thing to do.
But when it comes to watches, I’m not so logical.
Why spend at least $75 to get new batteries put into my old watches when I could go out and buy a brand new one?
Sure, a new watch costs money, but I’m not the kind of guy who has to have the top-of-the-line, latest-fashion, GQ-endorsed timepiece.
In fact, if I owned a $500 watch, I’d be afraid to wear it for fear of denting the case or scratching the crystal.
No, I’m the kind of guy is who is perfectly happy with a $50 Timex, or even a $20 no-name brand from Target or Marshall’s.
I’ve even been known to wear some of the bargain-brand $10 watches they sell at Walmart.
What I’m saying is, I’m not proud. I just like to wear something new — and I’d rather not spend the equivalent of a car payment to own it.
When it comes to inexpensive, nice-looking watches, my wife is the queen of retail shopping.
She can go to Marshall’s, Ross or Target and come away with a really sharp watch for under $30.
She must have at least eight or nine watches in all sorts of styles that fit that description.
Why aren’t they making inexpensive guys’ watches with that kind of quality?
The cheaper ones I usually see have giant faces, over-the-top bold numbers and Gen Z mega-metal bands or some odd rubberized material.
First off all, being a guy with a small wrist, I can’t wear watches with giant faces. It’s not a good look.
Second, I’m in my late 60s. If I try to pull off the too-cool-for-school young guy look with an ultra-trendy watch, I’ll earn a place in the Boomer Hall of Shame.
So I keep looking for nice, dressy or slightly sporty watches with adjustable leather bands in a reasonable price range.
And lately, that just seems to be a combination that just doesn’t exist.
Meanwhile, the number working watches in my wardrobe continues to shrink.
A couple of weeks ago, my nice white-faced dress watch with a brown leather strap stopped working, leaving me with a casual Timex brown-strapped watch and a black-faced Kenneth Cole watch with a neoprene strap.
Meanwhile, the rest of my watches, of all styles and colors, continue to mock me, staring back with their lifeless faces from the dead-watch zone.
I really do need to sit down and figure out which ones I want to resuscitate and put back into my wardrobe.
If I could just have the option of choosing from among half a dozen assorted styles and colors, I could muddle through for a while.
Of course, that doesn’t mean that I’ll stop searching for my next watch. It will just make the process a little less urgent.
Meanwhile, my wife has pretty much gotten out of the habit of wearing a watch.
I guess that’s a good thing, since a lot of her collection has dead batteries, just like mine.
Now and then she gets the urge to put on a nice watch and accessorize her outfit just a bit more.
But most days, she’s fine leaving the house without one.
“Why do we need a watch?” she asks. “We have a clock on our phones, clocks on our computers, clocks in our cars and pretty much everywhere we go during the day.”
She’s got a point.
I can honestly admit that there have been some days where I have worn a watch all day and never looked at it, especially if I’m wearing a long-sleeved shirt.
When my last dress watch died, I put it on in the morning and didn’t notice until late afternoon that it had stopped. Who knows — it might have already been dead when I put it on that morning.
So why do I keep insisting on wearing a watch, anyway?
Maybe it’s same reason I’m one of the few guys who wear a tie to work anymore. A watch is just part of my office attire, and I feel incomplete when I’m not wearing one.
I guess I’d better start sorting through my collection to see which ones will be put back into service.
As for the others, I guess I’ll keep them around. I may decide to reactivate a few of those some time.
But the others aren’t totally worthless.
They all show the correct time twice a day.
Dave Miller is deputy managing editor for Opinion of the Killeen Daily Herald and editor of the Harker Heights Herald.
