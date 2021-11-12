I can’t watch sports.
Well, I should clarify that statement. I can’t watch when one of my favorite teams is playing.
If it’s a football game, I get anxious, especially if the game is close, or if my team goes ahead, but then the other team starts coming back.
If it’s baseball, I’m often nervous if it’s a tight game, worried if the other team gets a rally going, and totally bummed if my team is getting blown out.
It’s just sports, my wife keeps telling me. Can’t you just enjoy the game?
I know she’s right, but if my team blows a late lead or has a rally that comes up short, it can put me in a bad mood for the rest of the night.
Of course, I think I am perfectly justified when it comes to some of my sports funks.
Back in 2011, one of my favorite teams, the Texas Rangers, got into the World Series for the second year in a row. They were playing the St. Louis Cardinals and went to St. Louis with a 3 games to 2 lead, needing just one more win to take the series.
The Rangers were leading by two runs in the ninth inning and were one strike away from winning the game, when the Cardinals’ batter ripped a triple and tied the game.
I went off to our bedroom to sulk, certain of the Rangers’ impending doom.
But again, the Rangers took a two-run lead in the top of the 10th inning, and my wife summoned me in to watch the bottom of the inning. “I think they’re about to win,” she said.
I warily returned to the den to watch what I hoped would be the Series-winning out.
Again, the Cardinals had men on base, but again, they were down to their last strike. And again, the Cardinals came through with the big hit, tying the game.
Finally, in the 11th inning, the Cardinals put me out of my misery, getting a leadoff homerun to win the game 10-9. I literally felt sick to my stomach.
The next night, the Cardinals won Game 7 and the Series.
The Rangers haven’t been back since.
A few years later, my other favorite team, the Chicago Cubs, were playing in their first World Series in more than 70 years.
They were tied with the Cleveland Indians at three games apiece and playing in Cleveland, with the winner taking all the marbles.
After I got off work, my wife wanted to stop somewhere to eat and watch the game. After some hunting for a place that wasn’t totally packed, we parked ourselves in the bar area of a local steakhouse with TVs all around.
I nervously glanced up and saw that the Cubs were leading 5-1, but it was only the fifth inning. Sure enough, Cleveland started coming back, and soon the game was 5-3.
We headed home, where my wife insisted we watch the rest of the game.
In the seventh inning, the Cubs got another run, but Cleveland rallied for three in the bottom of the eighth, and suddenly the game was tied.
I wanted to leave the room or turn off the TV, but my wife — also a lifelong Cubs fan — wouldn’t hear of it. I struggled to watch a scoreless ninth inning, and then a 20-minute rain delay only added to the agony.
Then miracuously, the Cubs scored two runs in their half of the 10th and held on to win the game — even though the tying run was just 90 feet away when the last out was made.
I can’t remember being that happy over a sporting event in my entire life. I had been a long-suffering Cubs fan since the late 1960s, and winning the World Series was even better than I had imagined it would be. You would think that would have broken me of my “I can’t bear to watch” mindset, but if anything, it’s only gotten worse.
I can’t watch the Cowboys unless they’re comfortably ahead late in the game. My alma mater, the University of Illinois, has made my life difficult in football and basketball for years.
I went to watch the men’s basketball team play in the NCAA regional tournament in Austin back in the late 1980s, when they were heavily favored. But they managed to lose to lightly regarded Dayton. Just watching the team’s cheerleaders sobbing and hugging after the game was almost too much.
The sad thing is, I really love to watch sports. Put on a baseball or football game, and I can really enjoy myself — as long as one of my favorite teams isn’t playing.
So, I guess I’ll just have to be content watching highlights of my teams — after I know the final score. At least if my team loses, I won’t have spent three hours wasting my time, only to be in a bad mood afterward.
In the meantime, I guess I’ll grab some snacks, turn on the tube and watch some meaningless game.
I wonder if the Jets or Panthers are playing this weekend.
Dave Miller is deputy managing editor for Opinion for the Killeen Daily Herald and editor of the Harker Heights Herald.
