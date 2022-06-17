Roni Harmond, 33, lives in Harker Heights, works in the Central Texas area.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Brunswick, Georgia.
What brought you to the area?
My dad got stationed here; he was in the Army.
Married? Kids?
I am engaged with two kids — Nialah, 6, and Laylah, 5.
Do you have any siblings?
I have three sisters and one brother. I am the oldest.
Tell me about your parents?
My parents have been married for 26 years. They are Alfred and Deborah Harding of Killeen.
How long have you been catering?
I have been catering for three years. I have a five-star rating.
What made you decide to be a caterer?
I love cooking and owning my own business. The name of my business is Tricey’s.
What community work do you do?
Each Sunday I cook up Sunday meals, box them up and give them out to the homeless.
Where is your favorite place to eat in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to eat in Harker Heights is Bobby Lupo’s.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Walmart. I like the Harker Heights Walmart.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
The atmosphere; it is always clean. Even the stores are cleaner.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I do not like that they do not have enough stores in the Market Heights shopping area.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Frozen” with my kids.
