Aminata Foxhill, 34, lives in Killeen.
What brought you to the area?
My spouse and I got stationed here.
What do you do for a living?
Essential Services Advocacy. I provide educational classes for people’s essential bills (identity theft protection, electricity, water, cell phone, tv etc.) I’m also a small-business facilitator.
(I provide a facility to small-business owners to get started, help with business registration, licensing, permitting and grant research for state and federal small-business owners)
What made you choose this career?
Bills are the #1 issue in every household, and moving from one duty station to another, bills were still #1 in our home. If I had the knowledge that I do have now, it would have helped with me making better decisions on service providers. I would not have wasted so much money. I want to help anyone who needs that little bit to help their household.
I have lots of experience from having a failed business myself in 2015. My failures and mistakes I made I now use to teach current and new small-business owners not to make same mistakes I made.
Every business can be saved; the question is, do you have the tools to save yourself? I fight for the underdog business.
Are you married? Do you have kids?
I’m married to Mr. Daniel Foxhill, 38, for 11 years. We have one child, Lalia Foxhill, 8.
Where did you get married?
My husband and I met in Schofield Barracks, Hawaii; we were both on active duty and we got married in our backyard.
Do you do any community work?
I’m in Killeen Citizens Academy wanting to learn more about how to help our police departments communicate better with our community.
I also will enroll with the Harker Heights citizen academy in 2022. I volunteer in retirement communities predominantly in Killeen, teach classes to elderly on how to read their bills, how not to be misled by a scammer and teach them to continue to protect themselves. I also help retirement communities with Christmas and Thanksgiving celebrations.
Are you a part of any community organizations?
I’m a part of Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce, and Hispanic Chambers.
My daughter goes to Northside Baptist Academy I’m a part of most of the oganizations for her school.
Citizens Academy
VFW of Harker Heights
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I love the community of Harker Heights because when we opened our business in Heights, the support system was so much stronger than any community I have been in.
The city itself was so friendly to help us get our permits done and very welcoming to us.
What, if anything, do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike the fact that they do not have sidewalks in the neighborhoods.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
Tillie Marie Amazing Salads.
What is your favorite store to shop at in Harker Heights and why?
Old Navy. It’s affordable, and I can shop for everyone in the family in the same store.
If you could bring anything new to the Harker Heights area, what would it be and why?
More small business support and Coldstone Ice Cream.
Also, a facility for female veterans to partner to support one another.
What was the last book that you read?
“Start Here” by Mel Robbins.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
Having a huge facility which provides small-business owners a home for their business with minimum overhead cost and grants to help them start, and a teen mentoring program to become small-business owners.
Establishing an event center that costs nothing to use.
Creating a home for female veterans to go whenever they need someone like themselves to talk to.
I have a lot to get done; the list is too long.
What advice would you give your younger self?
To never give up. Don’t allow other people’s negative experiences to allow my mindset to change.
