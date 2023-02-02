Jelesa Hill, 34, lives in Killeen, works in Harker Heights.
What is your job title?
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A shower is possible early. Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..
A shower is possible early. Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 2, 2023 @ 9:22 pm
Jelesa Hill, 34, lives in Killeen, works in Harker Heights.
What is your job title?
I am currently a delivery driver for Chick-Fil-A.
Married? Kids?
I’m single with four children — three girls, one boy.
Where you from originally?
I’m originally from Charlotte, N.C., but I’ve been a Georgia native for over 20 years.
What brought you to the area?
What brought me to the area would be my oldest. She was previously here with my sister who is in the military.
Do you have any siblings?
I have three siblings, one by marriage. One sister and two brothers. My stepbrother Marcus is the oldest, I come in second, my brother Jerome is third and my sister Jaz is the baby.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
What I like about Harker Heights is the convenience of everything.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
What I dislike would be the traffic coming into the Heights shopping area. No one knows how to drive, you have some that are irate, so it can become overwhelming.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
I have no favorite restaurant in Harker Heights as of yet. We just moved here so I’m still getting a feel of the area. However, I am looking.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop would be Target and Bath and Body Works.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book I read is Tabitha Brown’s “Feeding the Soul.”
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie I saw would be “Avatar: The Way of Water.”
What community work do you do?
I currently don’t do any work community work, but I love giving back to the homeless. Back home in Georgia I used to volunteer for Hosea’s Feed the Hungry.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
Where I see myself in 10 years would be successfully graduated from college.
Having my career, my kids and being happily married.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.