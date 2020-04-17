Brittany Harris, 31, lives in Harker Heights and works at Smile Doctors in Harker Heights as the local marketing leader.
What brought you to the area?
I was born in Germany; however, I was a military brat and we later got stationed here at Fort Hood and I have been here ever since.
What high school did you graduate from?
I graduated from Harker Heights High School.
What college did you attend?
I attended A&M-Central Texas in Killeen.
Tell me about your family.
I am happily married to Walter (Walt) Harris; he is a coach at Killeen High School. We have three great children: Kendall, 11 Kamden, 7 and Kleightyn, 1.
Do you have any siblings?
I have a little sister, Tiffany Arbaugh. She teaches at Liberty Hill Middle School.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that it has a small-town feel, but it is centrally located so you can branch out to big cities if you wanted to. Plus, you can’t beat the cost of living in this area, either.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t anything that I dislike about Harker Heights.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is the Taqueria.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Target.
What community work do you do?
I am the owner and president of Harker Heights Junior Knights Youth Sports Association. We focus on football, basketball, soccer and cheer. I have a nonprofit with my family called The Harris Family Kindness Project this was created by my oldest son, Kendall, to encourage random acts of kindness throughout the community.
We have done park clean-ups, birthday parties, and served on the Special Olympics last year.
We also fed the Children of Garden of Hope for three weeks.
I am currently serving on the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. I do a lot of community work with my job at Smile Doctors. One of our largest sponsorships that we are most proud of is sponsoring the jerseys for every youth sport for the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation. We also proudly support our military families with events and sponsorship on Fort Hood. I am also an active member of the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce.
What would you like to see in Harker Heights?
I would like more facilities for our youth. The youth need more outlets, more outreach programs, and more facilities with responsible pricing/facilities usage fees so we can keep our youth occupied, especially when they are out of school.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “Girl, Wash Your Face,” by Rachel Hollis.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Trolls: the World Tour.”
If you could change anything about your life what would it be?
I wouldn’t change anything. Everything has made me who I am today.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years, I see myself being able to impact more lives with kindness. I grew up a Killeen kid. I know how it feels to have no community support.
I want to give back as much as possible to my community.
Giving back fills my cup up; I really love helping people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.