Lisa Sherwood works at Amy’s Attic in Harker Heights, lives in Killeen.
What brought you to the area?
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Lisa Sherwood works at Amy’s Attic in Harker Heights, lives in Killeen.
What brought you to the area?
My husband was in the military and he got stationed here.
Married? Kids?
Happily married with four grown daughters. My husband is Dale and my daughters are Danielle, Lauren, Breanna and Hanna.
Where are you for originally?
I am originally from Michigan.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that it is a close-knit family.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
Not much that I dislike but I don’t like the traffic.
Where is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Taqueria Mexico.
Where is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Bath & Body Works.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing stuff for the kids to do. They must go to Killeen to do stuff like Urban Air, etc.
How log have you worked at Amy’s Attic?
I have been working here for years.
When is the next event at Amy’s Attic?
We are currently doing a Christmas Card décor event. Children of all ages at all schools are invited to participate. Kids can make Christmas cards and deliver them to us before Dec. 9 and we will give them out to nursing homes, rehab centers and first responders. We will do this again in February for Valentine’s Day.
What community work do you do?
I am the Ambassador of the Copperas Cove Chamber.
I am currently working on being one for the Harker Heights Chamber. I volunteer at the Rainbow Room.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie was “Hocus Pocus 2.”
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “Eat that Frog” by Brian Tracy. It was a book about 21 ways to stop procrastination.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself retired and taking care of the grandkids.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.