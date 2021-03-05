Rachel Craig, 51, lives in Killeen, works in Harker Heights.
Married? Kids?
I am single with four kids.
What kind of work do you do?
I work in the education field in Harker Heights.
What brought you to the area?
My parents got stationed here; I was raised up in the military.
What high school did you attend here?
I graduated from Killeen High School.
Where are you from originally?
I was born and raised in Texas.
Tell me about your family.
I have two girls and two boys; my youngest, aged 9, is adopted and nonverbal, autistic.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I really like the restaurants that are in the area.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
Too many bars and too many liquor stores.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
Cracker Barrel.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop is H-E-B.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
I think that Harker Heights is missing a Universal Design Park for children with disabilities.
What community work do you do?
I help individuals with special needs.
What was the last movie that you saw?
“I Care A Lot” on Netflix.
What is the last book that you read?
The Bible.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself living my life to its fullest and hopefully remarried.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.