Jennifer Stanley, 22, lives in Killeen and works at Bath and Body Works in Harker Heights.
What brought you to the area?
My husband got stationed here. He is in the Army.
How long have you been in the area?
I have been in the area for three years.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from West Palm Beach Florida. However, I was raised in both Georgia and Florida.
Are you married? Kids?
I am happily married to John Stanley and we currently do not have any children.
Do you have any siblings?
I am the youngest out of five.
Tell me about your parents.
My parents are Collen Krier and James Johnson, and they both live in Florida.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I enjoy the area. I truly love the shops and what the town has to offer. It is a very clean city.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t really anything that I dislike about Harker Heights.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Cheddars.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Target.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing a community place. Like a Town Square that has local businesses and not chain businesses in it.
If you could bring anything new to Harker Heights, what would it be?
I would bring a Waffle House and a Steak and Shake.
What community work do you do?
Before COVID, I used to go into the nursing homes and take cookies and stuffed animals to them. However, now with COVID here, I have been limited in my community service. I still donate to Goodwill and I still help out others when and if I can.
What was the last book that you read?
“Get Out of Your Head,” by Jennie Allen.
What was the last movie that you saw?
“Crawl” by Alexandre Aja.
What advice would you give your younger self?
Stay focused on you and not everyone else.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years, I see myself as a store manager at Bath and Body Works. I hope also that my business will continue to be successful. I want to have my own boutique eventually. The name of my business is Sweet Southern Misses. I do tumblers and T-shirts. Eventually I want to do a clothing boutique also.
