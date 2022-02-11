Hilda Ann Brown-Prier, 57, works as a psychotherapist in Temple, lives in Harker Heights.
Where were you born?
Munich, Germany. My dad was in the military, so I lived in different states and overseas as a child.
Tell me about your family.
I am the youngest out of four siblings. My parents are deceased. My family lives in Kentucky.
Married? Kids?
I am divorced. However, I am currently in a relationship. My son is 36 years old and in the Air Force, married with one child. My daughter is 31 with a fiance and lives in Killeen; they have a blended family which gives me a total of seven grandchildren. I love my grandchildren.
What brought you to the area?
I married into the military and came to Fort Hood with my ex-spouse in 2000. I lived in Texas as a child and always desired to return as an adult. I consider Texas as my home and have lived here over 20-plus years.
Where else have you lived?
I lived in Austin, while completing graduate school at Texas State University. After graduating with my master in social work. I moved back to Kentucky to help someone start a nonprofit 501(c) organization in 2013. I returned to Texas in 2016 and lived in San Angelo. I came back to Killeen in 2019 to be closer to my daughter and grandbabies.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I enjoy seeing Harker Heights expand its industries and businesses to meet the demand of the growing culturally diverse population trends that reside in Harker Heights. I find that it is very family oriented. Moderately low crime rate in Harker Heights, compared to Killeen.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike the fact that Harker Heights offers limited venues for teens and young adults. Harker Heights needs to offer places for teens to socialize and have things to do versus being on the streets and getting into mischief is needed in this area.
Older adults also need a place to meet, connect and feel safe, this is vital in meeting the needs of the individuals who reside in this community.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing a good transit system. Not everyone has the liberty of owning a vehicle.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
Pizza Hut.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
Thrift stores.
What community work do you do?
I try to extend myself to help in my community whenever I see an opportunity to reach out to others.
Last summer my partner and I started to feed the homeless and would deliver breakfast and other meals to homeless individuals, especially in the downtown area. I serve on the Board of Directors for Creative climb Academy (CCA), a nonprofit 501(c) home-based school program that seeks to reduce school dropout rates in the Central Texas area.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself having obtained my Doctor of Social Work degree. I want to be called Dr. Ann.
