Meagan Stillwell, 33, lives in Killeen, works in Harker Heights
Where do you work?
I work at Smile Doctors in Harker Heights.
What is your job title?
I am a treatment coordinator.
Married? Kids?
I am married to Marcus, who works as a captain for the Killeen Fire Department, and have two daughters, Marissa and Myla. My oldest graduated from Harker Heights High in May.
What brought you to the area?
The military brought me to the area. My father was in the military for 20 years.
Where are you from originally?
I consider myself from the Killeen area, since growing up in the military this was the place I grew up.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I love that Harker Heights is full of many small and local businesses.
What would you like to see in Harker Heights’ future?
I would like to see Harker Heights continue to grow with families in mind.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
Arepitas.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
Target.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “Girl, Stop Apologizing,” by Rachael Hollis.
What community work do you do?
I am very fortunate to give back to the Harker Heights community through Smile Doctors. You can find us at several events around the community and supporting our local businesses.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years, I hope to continue to make a difference in the community and be even more involved.
