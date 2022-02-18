Quiana Mitchell, 41, lives in Harker Heights.
Where are you from originally?
Cleveland, Ohio
What brought you to the area?
The military.
Married? Kids?
Yes, recently married. My kids are Nia and Mekiyah Cannon.
Tell me about your family.
I have a big family, but we are separated by distance. I don’t have any biological family in Texas that I know of. But I have a community of friends and some I consider family in the area because I have lived here so long.
Any siblings?
No siblings, just my mom and she reside in Florida.
What community work do you do?
I am about to start substitute teaching as I used to be an educator with KISD, and they need qualified subs.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
We have two trash days. Also, the convenience of having everything I need close to me. Also, I have people that I know in the community trying to make a difference, like (City Councilwoman) Lynda Nash.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
That we don’t have a bulk trash pick-up day. This would be a great service to add to the community. Providing recycling bins and having them picked up on trash days would also be a good service and it’s also good for the environment.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
One of my favorites is Razzoo’s. I really enjoy Cajun foods.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
Barnes & Noble is my favorite place to shop in Harker Heights.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing more things for the teens to do. Perhaps a amusement center or something like that.
What advice would you give your younger self?
Forgive yourself and others.
If you could bring anything mew to Harker Heights What would it be?
An amusement center like The Main Event.
What is your last book that you read?
“Becoming” by Michelle Obama
What was the last movie that you saw?
The recent Hotel Transylvania movie with my girls.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
Running a successful business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.