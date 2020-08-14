Sarah Davila, 48, lives in Belton.
What brought you to the area?
My parents moved here from Corpus Christi when I was about 11 years old.
Do you have any siblings?
Yes I do. I am the fifth one out of eight. We have seven girls and one boy.
Are you married?
Yes. I am happily married to my husband, Joe.
Do you have any children?
I have three children. Joe Jr., 27, Katerina, 25, and Sebastian, 14.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Corpus Christi.
What do you like about Harker Heights ?
I love the shopping. I like Market Heights, where we can walk around and shop.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t anything that I really dislike about Harker Heights.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing more shopping stores and more things to do.
Where is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Cheddars.
Where is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Old Navy.
What community work do you do?
I used to help out at Helping Hands at Miller House Baptist Church; it’s been a little while.
I donate items to Goodwill. I also donate items to Helping Hands.
What was the last movie that you saw?
We used to go every Tuesday before Rona hit. I just watch movies in my house now on Netflix and regular television.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “Curious George” with my grandkids.
What is your favorite color?
My favorite color is red.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself in 10 years traveling more. I want to go see different places.
