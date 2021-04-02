Kaitlin Jackson, 24, lives in Harker Heights and works at The University of Texas at San Antonio.
What brought you to the area?
My dad is in the military and is currently stationed here.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Jackson, Tenn.
Do you have any siblings?
Yes. I am the oldest of two. I have a younger sister, her name is Allison Sistrunk.
Tell me about your parents.
My parents are Allen JR and Angela Sistrunk. My dad is in the United States Army and my mother works for the Killeen Independent School District.
What do you do for a living?
I work at the University of San Antonio Veteran and Military Affairs Office.
What made you choose this career?
During college, a professor made me very passionate about cyber security. I then decided that cyber security would be my major in college.
Are you a part of any community organizations?
Yes, I am a part of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Incorporated, just like my mother.
What community work do you do?
I donate to Goodwill. When I was away at college, I donated to San Antonio Food Bank. I also volunteer with Soldiers’ Angels, Wreath for Vets and soup kitchens in both San Antonio and Killeen.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that it is a community that keeps everyone involved with what is going on.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
Cracker Barrel.
What is your favorite store to shop at in Harker Heights and why?
My favorite store to shop at in Harker Heights is Barnes & Noble. I have a passion for reading and can not go long periods of time without having a book in my hand.
What, if anything, do you dislike about Harker Heights?
Food-wise, there aren’t enough healthy options for people who are allergic to certain foods or who are vegan.
If you could bring anything new to the Harker Heights area, what would it be and why?
Healthier restaurant options (vegan restaurants) and a monitored gaming/coding area for teenagers to hang out.
By adding these options it would get the teenagers out of the house and mingling with other kids their age.
Also by adding healthier restaurant options it gives people with allergies or people who are vegan more options.
What advice would you give your younger self?
Your worries aren’t as important as you think they are.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself working in cyber security or owning my own cyber security firm. Hopefully helping change the world a little at a time.
