Cherronna Marzett, 41, lives and works in Harker Heights.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Jackson, Mississippi.
What brought you to the area?
The military brought me here to Killeen.
Tell me about your family.
I am a single mother of three great children — ShaCobe Marzett, 19, Kandice, 16, and Collie, 14. I have a beautiful God-fearing mother named Judy Samuels.
Where do you work?
I work at Stable Life Concept in Harker Heights
What us your job title?
I am a ABA Therapist, I have been one for two years.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the atmosphere, the people and the convenience of everything. I like the fact that the area is very close net.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Razzoo’s.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Target.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing more craft stores. Killeen has Hobby Lobby and we need something like that of our own here.
What community work do you do?
I decorate for events. With the help of the company I work for, i clean up the park by the YMCA in Harker Heights. I donate clothes to Goodwill.
What was the last book that you read?
“Becoming” by Michelle Obama was the last book that I read.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “A Fall from Grace” by Tyler Perry.
If you were a fruit, what kind would you be?
I would be a peach because I an a sweet person and peaches are sweet.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself as a marketing director with a company working with autistic children, and promoting the awareness of autism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.