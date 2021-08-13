Allandria Robertson-Bell, 49, lives in Harker Heights, works in Nolanville
What brought you to the area?
Family. I wanted to be closer to my husband’s family.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from East Texas.
Married? Kids?
I am happily married and we have a total of six kids. Four grown and two still at home.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that the area is calm. I like the schools in the area. I really like the variety of restaurants and the shopping. It is a real nice community.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I do not like the fact that there isn’t anything for the youth to do.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
Chick-fil-A.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
Walmart.
What community work do you do?
I donate to Goodwill. I am a deaconess (at my church). I do a lot for the community with my church, Simmonsville Missionary Baptist Church.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was the Bible.
What was the last movie that you saw?
“Avengers: Age of Ultron.”
What advice would you give your younger self?
I would tell my younger self to pay attention and be respectful to my elders. Go to church and love the Lord.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years, I see myself having my own business, perhaps in catering. I would love to be living on a ranch, just living the simple life with my husband and children.
