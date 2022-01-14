Monique Reid, 30, lives in Killeen.
Where are you originally from?
I am originally from the last stop on the Metro-North line from the Manhattan in Upstate New York.
What brought you to this area?
The Army is what brought me here originally; Fort Hood was my last duty station. I stayed in Killeen because it was the most cost-effective choice at the time (10 years ago). I left for a few years and lived in Austin, which I love ... while I attended graduate school in Louisiana. I chose to come back to Killeen because this is where my soul tribe lives (friends and some family).
Married? Kids?
I am single and I do not have any children. I spent my 20s focused on school and my career, after meeting those goals I am excited to start this new journey of a partnership and building a legacy.
Do you have any siblings?
I have five siblings. I am my mother’s youngest and my older sister Kay lives here in Central Texas. I am my father’s middle child. My older brother is Neil; he lives in the UK. My older sister Mesha lives in Georgia. My younger sister Maiekah is in Spain, youngest sister Mikaila lives in Jamaica.
Tell me about your parents.
My mother and father are originally from Jamaica and met when they were teenagers. My father was the owner of a trucking company that hauled raw materials across parishes in Jamaica before he passed in June of 2020. My mother came to this country in the early ’90s, worked in wealth management for approximately 17 years before transitioning to become a truck driver herself. I am currently encouraging her to open a family business.
What is your job title?
I am a board-certified behavior analyst (BCBA). I work as the assistant clinical director of an autism clinic in the area.
What community work do you do?
I work with the protected population, children and some adults who have diagnoses of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD), Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder (ADHD, ODD, OCD and many more acronyms, lol.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
Harker Heights has two of my favorite things, Target and great food options. I am a foodie; I love to try new and interesting foods, really expanding my palate.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I think a lot of buildings and plazas are popping up all over the place, traffic is getting congested and everything is so close together. More emphasis could be placed on a hiking trail along the water or improvements on the current parks, creating more outdoor/nature-based areas or activities.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite places to go shopping in Harker Heights is Target, and Barnes & Noble.
Where is your favorite place to eat in Harker Heights?
I do not have a current favorite but I enjoy Acropolis, Razzoo’s and The Gyro Nook.
If you could bring anything new to Harker Heights, what would it be and why?
I would say more fine dining options. I believe these types off additions could be successful in Harker Heights.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I would like to accomplish two things.
1.Create a private school that offers a child-led curriculum that is tailored to their interests, are the rate of their abilities.
2.Offer therapy on a farm, in nature with domesticated animals like horse, baby goats, cows etc.
