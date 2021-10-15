La’ticia Simpson, 45, lives in Harker Heights.
What is your job title?
I am a Nutrition Food Service Supervisor.
What brought you to the area?
I was in the military and got stationed here.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Crescent City, Florida.
Married? Kids?
I am married with two kids — a son, 20, and daughter, 12.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that the shopping is so close. Everything is so close by. This area is a good neighborhood to live in.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t anything that I dislike about Harker Heights.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
I think that Harker Heights is missing a Waffle House.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Cracker Barrel.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Dollar Tree.
What community work do you do?
I do a lot of ministry work. I visit the sick and shut -ins. I feed the homeless with the church. I do women’s conferences, we gather all the women and do activities with them. I donate items to both the Goodwill and the Salvation Army.
What is the name of your church?
The name of my church is Dominion Mandate Global Institute.
What is the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “The Exorcist.”
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was, “Pigs in the Parlor” by Frank and Ida Mae Hammond.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see my ministry flourishing. I see myself pastoring churches. I also see myself getting my doctorate in Theology. I plan on having my business increased and being very established. My business is Paparazzi Bling.
