Raquel McMeans. 30, works in Harker Heights, lives in Killeen
Where do you work?
I am a director at We Play Too Daycare facility in Harker Heights and I just became a first-year teacher at Willow Springs Elementary in Killeen. I will be teaching first grade.
What brought you to the area?
The military brought me to the area. My dad got stationed here at Fort Hood.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Are you married? Kids?
I am single with two kids, Aiden, 8, and Aubree, 4.
How long have you been in the area?
I first came here in 2004 then I moved away in 2008 after I graduated from Harker Heights High School. A few years after I finished college, I moved back here in 2015 with my children.
Do you have any siblings?
Yes. I am the third oldest child out of four.
Where your parents? My mom lives in Texas also.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Razzoo’s.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Old Navy.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing a youth center for the kids. The kids have nothing to do in Harker Heights; it is pretty boring here. We need more youth activities here and more variety of restaurants.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
It is comfortable living environment.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t anything that I really dislike about Harker Heights.
What community work do you do?
I volunteer for Central Texas Lions Football Team. I am the team mom. I implemented the virtual learning at the We Play Too Daycare in Killeen and Harker Heights. This program is where the kids can go and do their virtual learning in a small setting with someone supervising them while the patents are at work.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Black is King” on Disney by Beyonce.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself still in Texas, area growing in my career.
