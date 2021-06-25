I belong to a small group of ladies that comprise the Art Quilt Study Group (AQSG). We’ve been meeting monthly for years, but in 2014 we started a challenge and are still doing it today.
The challenge is to pick a word and everybody makes a 12” by 12” quilt interpreting that word. We get two months to complete our small quilt, and then a member picks a new word.
Of course, there have been some lapses in our schedule and we have interrupted our system to do other challenges such as a Christmas challenge or an anniversary of a magazine challenge. But for the most part we stick to our two-month schedule.
Needless to say, I’m a little behind in completing the last few challenges. Life gets in the way and I have clients who want their tops completed (since I run a longarm quilting business) in a timely manner. I haven’t gotten kicked out of our group yet for being late, so I can say we’re a tolerant group of ladies.
Some of our words are common, like “bird” or “water.” But sometimes a member comes up with something more thought provoking, such as “patriotic” or “passages,” which then requires us to stretch our brains.
Recently we were in a small rut, so I suggested that we forgo our word and make a quilt using an artist we admired. Most of the ladies leaned toward an artist who used a different medium than fabric, but one lady used a well-known quilter as her inspiration.
My artist was Frank Lloyd Wright. I love his glass work. It’s a little difficult to make a quilt that looks like glass, but I’m giving it a try (yes, I’m behind on this challenge!).
Sometimes when the word is revealed, I get an idea right away on what I want to make, and other times I’m stumped completely.
Another thing that happened to me was when “house” was our challenge word; I immediately thought of a bird house. I was a little disappointed to find out that another member of the group had the same idea, so I had to come up with something else. There’s no rule that says you can’t make the same idea, but I just wanted to make mine different.
So while I was on vacation earlier this month, the AQSG had its monthly meeting and a new word was chosen, “collage.”
I received the word via text and my mind immediately put up a picture of all kinds of irregular fabric shapes which were overlapped. The fabric had raw edges to imitate torn paper.
I told myself this would be a pretty easy quilt to make. It’s no secret that I tend to keep my challenge quilts as simple and easy to make as I can. Others in the group put many hours into their interpretation of the word and turn out wonderful pieces of art. Some ladies of the group excel in completing their challenges in a month instead of two months.
It’s easy to say we’re a small group, but each of us has our own way of interpreting the word and completing their quilt. When we reveal our quilts, it’s always a surprise when you see what someone comes up with. Usually all the quilts are totally different.
Back to the current word, “collage.” So I had decided what I was going to make and then I found an article in an old issue of Quilting Arts Magazine called Landscape Collage. The article described using a photograph as inspiration to make a collage landscape quilt.
To be honest, this method did not scream “collage” to me, but I read the whole article and instead of my first image of a collage I came up with, I think I’m going to use the article’s directions and make a landscape collage.
Wonder if the ladies will agree that it’s a REAL collage or not. We’ll see.
Nancy C. JUDD is a Herald correspondent.
