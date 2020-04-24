In 2012 the local Art Quilt Study Group (AQSG) was looking for a project to work on. At that time, there were 12 international quilters who had joined together and were challenging themselves to make a 12- by 12- inch wall hanging using a word for inspiration.
Their little project was so successful they published a book about their project and had an impressive display at the Houston International Quilt Festival.
This kind of project sounded like a fun challenge, so decided to see what we could come up with.
Rules were: The wall hanging had to measure 12- by 12 inches, it had to have three layers (i.e. top, batting and backing) and it had to be quilted. We gave ourselves two months to complete each challenge.
One at a time, a member of the AQSG picked a word. Some words were easily translated to fabric and quilting. Some were not.
The first five words chosen were simple, since we didn’t want to go too far out of our comfort zones. “Book” was the first challenge word. I made a Nook because that’s where I do most of my book reading.
Another member was very ingenious and made a book lying on its back with three-dimensional pages fanned over the quilt.
The objective of this challenge was to explore new designs and techniques to incorporate into our little pieces of art. Since I’m pretty busy with my long arm quilting business, my objective for the challenge was to complete my quilt as simply as possible.
While other members of the AQSG would spend many hours figuring out complex designs and trying new techniques, I would come up with a design that was quick to complete. And I have to confess that as of this writing I still have several challenges that I did not get done at all, but I had a design and fabric assembled to complete it.
One of these days I hope to catch up. The ladies who spent copious amounts of time designing their challenges presented us their small works of art that we found superior in their idea and execution. What amazed our group was how different all of our interpretations of the word was.
Other words that were put to the challenge were: Water, Shadow, Bottle, Wood, Building, Passage and Sign. That completed two years of challenges.
Then we took a little break from our twelve by twelve project and joined a challenge put out by the Machine Quilted Unlimited magazine. It was their 10-year anniversary and so we took the word “ten” and used it in our challenge.
The only difference in this challenge was that it could be any size we wanted. Of course, by that time we were so used to working within the 12-by-12 confines, most of our quilts were the same size.
When we resumed our word challenge, the words started to become a little more difficult. What would I make for “geometric”? I came up with lots of ideas, but they all seemed more difficult to execute. Then came “recycle”. This one was fun. I used a deflated helium balloon and scraps left over from a previous quilt. Patriotism had me using the Army boots, rifle and helmet statue on a flag background.
After making our 12-by- 12 challenges since 2012, we decided it was time to try something new to work on. We have an idea or two in mind.
Nancy C. JUDD is a Herald correspondent
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.