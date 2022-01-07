Area residents are invited to show support of America’s veterans by volunteering to assist the Friends of Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery with wreath retrieval.
The organization provides a wreath to be displayed on each gravesite at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery during the holiday season. Now that the holidays are over, it is time to retrieve and retire the wreaths.
The wreath retrieval is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday. Park & Ride is provided for the retrieval at the Texas A&M University-Central Texas campus. Buses will begin running from 8:30 a.m. to ensure everyone can safely and easily park and participate.
In case of inclement weather, the retrieval will be rescheduled for the following Saturday at 10 a.m.
Up-to-date information can be found on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/WreathsForVetsThe wreath retrieval is always the second Saturday in January, barring inclement weather.
Jean Shine, president of the Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery wants to make sure everyone knows that volunteers are needed for this project.
“Not as many people come to assist with the retrieval of wreaths as they do for the laying ceremony, so we would appreciate anybody who can help us respectfully retrieve and retire the wreaths,” Shine said.
Shine also will be at the cemetery this afternoon at 3 p.m. to do some prep work for the retrieval and would appreciate some help that day as well.
The Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery is a non-profit organization that raises funds and donations to support the purchase, laying and storage of holiday wreaths for the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
The project is fully donation-funded, if you would like to provide financial assistance, please go to WreathsforVets.org to make a secure donation, or make a check payable to Wreaths for Vets and mail it to: Wreaths for Vets C/O Jean Shine, PO Box 2790, Harker Heights, TX 76548.
For more information please contact:
Jean Shine, president, Friends of Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery - 501(c)
Phone: 254-289-7590
