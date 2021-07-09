I have studied marriage and been married for almost 20 years. I have read books and taught classes.
Yet, if I’m honest, one of the most rewarding experiences has been writing this marriage column. I love writing and I love marriage.
For so long this has been a true dream. Thank you for being here week after week to read.
Some of you have reached out through the years and encouraged me with your kindness. Some have been challenged and some have challenged me. We have grown together over the years. And I have enjoyed almost every moment of it.
You have given me the freedom to speak into one of the most beautiful relationships you have — your marriage. It has been an honor I have never taken lightly.
Some articles I wrote as I was riding out my own storms. Writing to you helped me process my thoughts in the middle of the storm.
This column has given me the opportunity to have an outlet and grow in my own relationship with my husband.
This has been one of the most rewarding and fulfilling things I have ever done.
I appreciate the Killeen Daily Herald giving me such an amazing opportunity. They believed in me before I completely believed in myself.
This is why it is with a heavy and apprehensive heart that I tell you this will be my last article.
I am in a season of change.
We recently purchased a house that turned into a nightmare. After finding extensive water damage throughout, we have had to completely gut the entire home.
We had thought this house was move-in ready, so we immediately sold our other house.
We are now looking at months of getting our new house back into a livable space.
Since we had to be out of the house we sold, our family of five has moved into a camper in the driveway.
Meanwhile we are set to begin homeschooling in the next couple months and lead a marriage retreat and conference this fall. This, of course, was scheduled pre-house. With all this being said, I am being forced to resign from writing.
Before I say goodbye, I want to leave you with the secret to a healthy marriage: Forgive each other first and foremost.
Forgiveness is not saying what was done was OK ... it is saying it will no longer govern your life.
Next, love and respect each other. Be careful with your words.They are powerful. Life or death to your marriage is in your words.
Finally, always kiss goodnight and always kiss goodbye. Life is too short and we never know when our time is up. Make sure your spouse always has a loving impression as the last memory of you.
With all this being said, I am still just an email away if you need anything. I am still in the area and plan to stay. I wish you and your marriages the best always. I will miss you.
Your friend,
Kindra
Kindra Warner is a marriage group facilitator at Grace Christian Center in Killeen.
