Where does the time go?
A few days ago, I started reflecting on the reality that I’ll be 67 years old in a few months.
That in itself doesn’t shock me. After all, I’ve had more than half a year to experience the thrill of being 66.
But there’s something about the number 67 that got me thinking.
First of all, it’s much closer to 70 than it is to 60. No debate about that one.
Also, it’s two-thirds of the way to 100. I’m not saying I’m going to be around in 33 years, but still. Wow.
One reason time seems to be flying by could be the relative lack of milestone events in recent history.
In my birth year, Eisenhower was president, and it had only been 10 years since the end of World War II. We hadn’t yet launched a rocket into space, TV was in its infancy and Elvis was a rising young star.
Over the next 30 years, we developed jet planes, color TV and computers. We landed on the moon six times (unless you believe the conspiracy theorists), had a drawn-out war in Vietnam, went through the Watergate scandal and had great music that ranged from rockabilly and doo-wop to the Beatles, Motown, heavy metal and punk rock.
Yet, if you look back 30 years from this date, you come up with 1992.
Surely that can’t be right, can it? That’s 30 years ago?
Except for the invention of cellphones, better cars and computers, the election of the nation’s first Black president and the 9/11 terrorist attacks, I can’t really think of much that stands out over the last three decades.
Of course, that’s an unfair comparison to throw at someone who is only 35 or 40 years old. They have no other frame of reference.
For today’s teenagers and college students, a life filled with social media, high-tech cellphones and streaming TV is all they’ve ever known.
And here’s a sobering thought, fellow Boomers. The students who graduate from college this year (assuming they finish in four years) will have been born on or after 2000.
Maybe what has me so fixated on my advancing age is this rapid passage of time.
My wife and I will celebrate 15 years of marriage this year, but it seems more like seven or eight.
We don’t have any kids or grandkids, so that may be another factor — no milestones to mark with children along the way.
We do have a tabby cat, named Ruby. We got her from the shelter just over two years ago, and she is extremely loving and sweet.
Sometimes she’ll just sit and stare at us for no good reason. Makes me wonder if she’s trying to figure out why we’re getting so old looking.
I should probably quit being so paranoid. She’s probably just plotting how to trick me into giving her more cat treats.
So, how do we really look to others — including our cats?
The other day, I decided to take the plunge and make a Facebook avatar of myself.
It’s kind of fun. You have to pick your face shape and complexion, eye color and shape, hairstyle and hair color.
Frankly, I think they need a few more options, but it’s not the worst approximation of myself I could have come up with.
Among the complexion choices, is one called “lines.” If you choose it, it puts some lines on your forehead and around your eyes.
They also have a hairstyle choice that shows a receding hairline. I can identify with that one.
When I showed the finished product to my wife, she told me she was glad I chose the lines option, but wanted to know why I had the light blond hair instead of gray.
I told her the gray hair option was too dark. (Since mine is blondish gray, I wasn’t totally fibbing).
Maybe it was just wishful thinking. Maybe it was my mind’s eye seeing me as I think I am, rather than as I really am.
For example, whenever I show up in my dreams, I’m always a younger version of myself — sometimes in my 20s, sometimes in my 40s but never my current age.
The funny thing is, whenever I dream about my parents, who have both passed on, they’re always in their 40s or 50s, too.
Maybe we all stay young in our minds. Maybe we can be the age we’d like to be in our dreams.
Of course, we have to wake up sometime. Harsh reality always sets in when we stare into the mirror after a bad night’s sleep.
That’s when I really feel old.
That’s also when I realize it’s time to add some more “lines” to my avatar.
Dave Miller is deputy managing editor for opinion of the Killeen Daily Herald and editor of the Harker Heights Herald.
