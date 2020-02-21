Now that Valentine’s Day is (mercifully) behind us, we can now turn our eyes to the next saint’s feast day on the calendar — St. Patrick’s Day, a day when even the non-Irish celebrate all things Irish, and a day when adults can hoist a pint (or seven) at the local bar or pub.
For those of us with Irish blood coursing through our veins, St. Patrick’s Day really is a celebration of our heritage. Plates of colcannon and bowls of Irish stew and potato soup, loaves of soda bread, mugs of Irish coffee, pints of Guinness … all are traditionally consumed in mass quantities not only on the small island of Ireland, but here in the States, as well.
And it is to Ireland’s patron saint, St. Patrick, who we raise our glasses and give our toasts.
So, who was St. Patrick, anyway? And why is he so important? To answer that, we journey to the Emerald Isle itself (Donovan, I write this for you) …
Back in the fourth century (sources vary, but it is believed sometime around the year 386), a man named Maewyn Succat was born in what is now known as Scotland (it could be Wales, based on the spelling and pronunciation of his birth name), to a Roman father (he a deacon in the church) and a Roman mother (she related to Saint Martin of Tours, patron saint of France).
There he led a happy life (though he admitted later that he doubted God existed) until he was captured by Irish raiders/pirates at the age of 16, where he was taken to Ireland and sold to a head priest of the Druid religion and made to tend sheep with little clothing or food to sustain him.
It is during his six years in captivity that Maewyn found God, praying fervently every day and night. It is also during this time that Maewyn had a vision-dream in which an angel told him to travel south via Dublin and that a ship was waiting to take him away from Ireland.
This came to pass, and when he had another vision (this time about how he would lead the Irish to Christianity), he left for France to study to be a cleric, eventually making bishop and taking the name Patrick.
He was posted, by request, in Ireland, where he worked his magic and converted thousands to Christianity (by the end of his long life, he had established more than 300 churches and performed more than 120,000 baptisms).
He died on March 17 somewhere between the years 461 and 493 A.D. in Downpatrick, County Down, Ireland.
It is on this day that the Feast of St. Patrick is now celebrated. It was first celebrated in Ireland more than 1,000 years ago, sometime in either the ninth or 10th century A.D.; the first record of it being celebrated in the U.S. was all the way back in 1601, with the first St. Patrick’s Day parade, anywhere, being here in the U.S. in 1762.
As for what we celebrate, there are several “miracles” that can be mentioned.
Everyone knows that St. Patrick gets credit for driving the snakes out of Ireland (this seems to be figurative, as it is now believed that snakes never returned to Ireland after the last Ice Age if, indeed, snakes ever inhabited the island); he is also given credit for using the shamrock (three-leaved clover) in explaining the Holy Trinity to the heathens, a much-disputed “fact.”
It is said that he is responsible for the creation of the Celtic cross, blending both Christian and pagan beliefs into one recognizable symbol.
There is an account of his praying for food for a troop of grounded, starving sailors (of which he was purportedly a member) with the prayers being answered in the form of a stray herd of pigs.
His most notable (though least-known) miracle is one that he wrote of himself — bringing some 33 dead men back from the dead, many of them dead for several years.
St. Patrick’s Day celebrations take place in nearly every country, in the form of parades, concerts, firework displays, and games (such as the Green Beer race held in Annapolis, Maryland). People will be hosting private parties, where the food and drink will flow freely, good times to be had by all.
In fine Irish tradition, this year wear a bit o’ green (and gently pinch those who don’t), and raise a glass (or seven) to St. Patrick, patron saint of Ireland — whether you’re Irish or not.
Slainte! (Good health!)
Stephanie Ratts GRISSOM is a Herald correspondent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.