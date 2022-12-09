Landon Frazier, 8, lives in Harker Heights.
What school do you attend?
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Landon Frazier, 8, lives in Harker Heights.
What school do you attend?
I attend a private school in Central Texas.
What brought you to the area?
I was born in Killeen.
Tell me about your family.
My parents are Kerry Ann Zamore and Daryl Frazier. I have a bonus dad, Steven Byrd.
Do you have any siblings?
I am the baby. My siblings are Vincent, 24, Kayla, 23, Andrew, 22, and a bonus sister, Kourtney, 28.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like all my friends.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
Starbucks.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
Walmart.
What is the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “Among the Animals.”
This is one of my school books.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Black Panther.”
When did you write your first book?
I wrote my first book at the age of 7, earlier this year.
What is the name of your first book?
My first book is called “Landon’s Chronicles.”
What made you decide to write a book?
I like writing.
Will you be writing another book?
Yes, I plan on writing another one.
What community work do you do?
I am a member of Jack and Jill America Inc. With them I do warmth in the park, where we provide the homeless with blankets and such to keep them warm. I volunteer with the March of Dimes, Community Services Foster Youth, and Homeless Super Bowl of Sharing, where we feed the homeless. I do another of community work with the Zamore Foundation, I help collect clothes and more.
What is your favorite thing to do?
My favorite thing to do is watch Nascar races. I love Formula One racing.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself in college. I plan on becoming an engineer when I grow up.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.