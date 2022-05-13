As temperatures soared last Saturday, so too did the spirits of some of the area’s youngsters. Dozens of area children — some aspiring entrepreneurs — set up shop to sell sweet and refreshing lemonade drinks to help quench the thirst of anyone coming by.
One of the stands in Harker Heights coincided with opening day of the Harker Heights Farmers Market.
Jynika McKnight and her 3-year-old daughter, Delilah, set up a stand in the Farmers Market in the parking lot of the Harker Heights Recreation Center. McKnight said the idea came about in the past few days.
“I saw a billboard actually when I was driving,” she said. “I Googled it and looked more into it and then they sent me an application and told me how to register.”
McKnight explained that opening a stand with her daughter is a bit of a bonding experience.
“I thought it would be a good idea for a 3-year-old, making memories ... teaching her how to make money early,” McKnight said.
Delilah had helped pour lemonade from the jars on the table and had helped serve their pecan praline treats to people who came by.
McKnight said she hopes to continue doing Lemonade Day with her daughter in the coming years.
Other Harker Heights youngsters sold their drinks and treats at various locations throughout the city, including by their house in residential areas and at public places, such as parks.
Lemonade Day gives the small business owners an opportunity to learn about financial literacy as well as social skills.
“For us, it’s really important because a lot of the school systems don’t have a financial literacy program, so it teaches them those skills for financial literacy and becoming an entrepreneur,” she said last week.
The national Lemonade Day organization says the event “sparks the spirit of entrepreneurship and empowers youth to set goals, work hard, and achieve their dreams.”
Lemonade Day normally takes place the first weekend of May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.