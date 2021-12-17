For this year’s round of crazy Christmas gifts, I found all sorts of nifty things that not only fall under “bizarre,” but downright scary-weird.
Some of the best ones were SO inappropriate that there was no way I could include them in a family-friendly paper (unfortunately), but I did stumble on some other great finds.
For instance, for techies, I found an umbilical cord charging cable (it moves as it charges and is made from some material that apparently looks — and feels — like the real thing) for a mere $5,517.80, and for “Star Wars” fans, a treasure trove of offerings such as a Han Solo in Carbonite toilet seat (only $79.99).
Fun for the whole family is the “What’s That Smell?” game ($21.99). And I found a website that will put your head in a jar for $19.99 (well, you send them a photo of yourself and they will make a surprisingly realistic replica of your head and put it in a liquid-filled Mason jar — creepy and entertaining).
However, I hit pay dirt with stuff for pets (and some livestock, too, like the ugly sweater for your cow, which will only put you back the U.S. equivalent of around $120; one size fits most cows).
There is so much for chickens! No, not chicken-lovers. Chickens, like, “cluck-cluck.”
First, let’s talk chicken fashion. Make sure your chicken’s hygiene needs — and those of your home — are met by purchasing a colorful chicken nappy (that’s a diaper to you and me).
In four different sizes and a variety of colors, your chicken will be stylin’ with a festively wrapped behind. Get it from The Unusual Gift Company (they sell the ugly cow sweater, too) for the U.S. equivalent of $29.
All chickens know that it’s important to dress to impress, so the chicken tutu is the perfect gift for fashion-forward chickens. All tutus are handmade and also come in a variety of colors, so your chicken can dress according to its mood and for special occasions. At only $16.99 on Etsy, it’s affordable enough to get your chicken one for every day of the week!
Round out your chicken’s ensemble with a pair of arms. Little teeny-tiny human arms fasten around the chicken’s back and dangle to either side, giving the appearance that your chicken has mutated (er, adapted) a pair of buff biceps. It’s perfect for chickens that wish to fit in more with their (human) families. Only $14.99 on Amazon, you can alternatively give your chicken dinosaur arms.
Your chicken can strut its stuff when you take it for a walkies with a chicken harness and leash. No more running like a, well, chicken with its head cut off; this is a practical and stylish gift that will let still let it roam (for six feet). Get this two-piece kit on Amazon for $13.99.
Your chicken will work up an appetite after all that walking and socializing, so feed it on the Picnic Table Chicken Feeder. Available on Etsy for $45, every day is a special day when your favorite fowl can eat from one of these handcrafted cedar feeders.
It appears to seat four to six chickens, so your pet can invite its little buddies over to dine.
After their fine dining experience, they can work off those calories on the chicken swing. This is an actual swing set that will provide hours of enjoyment (and exercise) for your chicken.
Oh, and it’s Amish-made, so you know your chicken is getting a quality product. Get it on Etsy for $69.99.
And to give your chicken a true playground experience, you can also purchase a chicken teeter-totter for $52.99. (Sadly, I saw no chicken slides, but will your chicken really miss one?)
Chickens aren’t the only ones with a sense of style. Visit Cushzilla’s website to see the many wig selections they offer for your dog.
Costumes are great for holidays, but a wig is for every day.
Now your dog can sport a Lady Gaga or Cher look, too (the dreadlock wig is all sold out, however, so your canine friend will have to wait to channel his or her inner-Rasta), for $39.
Once your dog is ready to go out and show off its new hairpiece, go out on the town together for a night of drinking.
Yep, your dog can join you on your next pub crawl with Cock-A-Doodle Brew’s Bowser Beer for Dogs. It’s not really alcoholic, being made from broth, but it does come in beer bottles and will have people calling the local ASPCA.
Order a six-pack on Amazon for $29.99.
Now, cats are already awesome and so have no need for wigs or beer, but you can get your cool cat some cool shades.
Sure, you can find some on Amazon, but meowingtons.com has Kitty Hippie Sunglasses on sale now for only $7.99.Your cat will dig it!
Those shades will be handy for more than just protection from the sun if you gift your kitty with some Meowijuana Premium Catnip Buds.
Visit the Meowijuana website to see the many different strains (er, varieties) available (the jar of buds is only $24.99).
And once your cat has partaken of his catnip, he can chill with the Music for Cats CD.
Composed specifically for cats by a symphony cellist, the album consists of five tracks featuring “cat-centric sounds and classical elements” that are purported to provide enrichment and calm for kitties. Get it on Amazon for $28.38.
Finally, your cat can scratch some tracks with the DJ Cat Scratch Turntable, available on Amazon for $32.94.
The turntable spins as your cat claws it, so he will get a realistic record-scratching experience, something he can practice while listening to his Music for Cats CD, perhaps?
Meow-y Christmas, everyone! And a very happy Mew Year!
Stephanie Ratts GRISSOM is a Herald correspondent.
