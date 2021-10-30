Friday (Oct. 29) is the final day that Texans have the chance to vote early on eight amendments to the state constitution.
Early voting is being held today in Harker Heights from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing.
Election Day is Tuesday, with voting open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., also at the Parks and Recreation Center.
Information from the Texas Secretary of State indicates the following amendments will appear on the election ballot.
Proposition 1
This proposed amendment will appear on the ballot as follows:
“The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues.”
Proposition 2
This amendment will appear on the ballot as follows:
“The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county.”
Proposition 3
This amendment will appear on the ballot as follows:
“The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services organizations.”
Proposition 4
This amendment will appear on the ballot as follows:
“The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.”
Proposition 5
This amendment will appear on the ballot as follows: “The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.”
Proposition 6
This amendment will appear on the ballot as follows:
“The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.”
Proposition 7
This amendment will appear on the ballot as follows:
“The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse’s residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person’s death.”
Proposition 8
This amendment will appear on the ballot as follows:
“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.”
For more information about each of the propositions, use this internet link provided by the secretary of state: https://www.sos.texas.gov/elections/voter/2021novballotlang.shtml.
NOLANVILLE
In addition to the state constitutional amendments, Nolanville voters will decide on whether to adopt a sales tax increase to fund street repairs.
Nolanville’s Nov. 2 city council election was canceled earlier this year because all candidates running are unopposed for election.
The rate of the proposed street sales tax for the city is 0.25%.
City Manager Kara Escajeda told the Herald that municipalities can impose the tax with voter approval every four years, as long as the combined local sales tax will not exceed 2 percent.
Escajeda said, “These funds must be dedicated to street rehabilitation, preventive maintenance and repair and can also be used to construct sidewalks.
Nolanville combines funds from Street Sales Tax and Public Works operational funds to conduct preservation treatments to residential roads every seven years. Approximately 3.5 linear miles of streets need to be treated each year to stay on the schedule, Escajeda said.
