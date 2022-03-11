Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library director Lisa Youngblood is a big believer in a child’s emotional development, and many of the library’s programs reflect this.
Just the other week, the Science Time program showed parents an activity they could do with their children using plastic Easter eggs, and last Thursday Youngblood’s Family Night program talked about the relationship between colors and emotions with its young virtual audience.
Youngblood opened the program with Dr. Seuss’ “My Many Colored Days” (an appropriate selection for part of the library’s Dr. Seuss Week). Seuss’ picture book was a bit of a departure from his usual fare, using vibrant colored illustrations which expressed different moods. It used rhyming text (more serious than his usual rhyming) to discuss the interaction between colors and emotions (and animals) — a red horse, a blue bird; purple he equated with sadness, bright pink with happiness.
Youngblood pointed out that different colors might mean different things to different people. For instance, while Seuss equated green with a cool and quiet fish, she said that she felt green made her happy and excited. Orange, she said, might feel energetic; she agreed that pink signified happiness.
Youngblood then discussed a bit about expression of emotion. For this she led her viewers in a rendition of the song “If You’re Happy and You Know It,” first with the emotion happy (and clapping hands), then sad (and frowning), mad (and taking a breath, always good advice), and finally joyful (with jumping up and down).
“I thought we could just do a little bit of a color experiment,” she said as an introduction to the next segment of the program, a craft that used only paper towels (or coffee filters) and markers.
She drew small circles onto a paper towel using three different black markers, then used a straw to drip a drop of water onto each.
As the ink spread, it shewed the different colors that made up each of the blacks — one had more blue, one more green, and one more yellow. She tried this again using blue, purple, pink, and red. While the blue showed blue (of course), the red showed more orange and the purple more pink. And while the pink showed a predominance of pink, it also showed many other colors.
Youngblood rounded out the program with one last book, “I Feel Teal” by Lauren Rille. A short picture book with rhyming text, the book discussed feelings as assigned to different colors — teal instead of blue, magenta instead of purple or pink, and scarlet instead of red.
“We don’t have to have to be one thing all the time, and we don’t have to wear one color all the time,” Youngblood said, “and we don’t have to call colors all the same thing all the time.”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/3262805687286156.
