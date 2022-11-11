The Harker Heights Kiwanis Club officially installed its slate of officers and board of directors for 2022-23 on Oct. 25 during a luncheon at Zum Edelweiss German Restaurant.

The members selected as the officers of the club for the coming year include: Norman Dunbar-president, Adonias Frias Rodrigues-vice-president, Randy Stone-treasurer, Vivian Marschik-secretary, Jody Nicholas-president-elect and Paul Loughran-past-president.

