The Harker Heights Kiwanis Club officially installed its slate of officers and board of directors for 2022-23 on Oct. 25 during a luncheon at Zum Edelweiss German Restaurant.
The members selected as the officers of the club for the coming year include: Norman Dunbar-president, Adonias Frias Rodrigues-vice-president, Randy Stone-treasurer, Vivian Marschik-secretary, Jody Nicholas-president-elect and Paul Loughran-past-president.
Rodrigues and Stone were unable to attend the luncheon.
The 2022-23 Board of Directors will be Darrel Charlton, Alice Krebs, David McClure, Jeanette McNeish and Charles Sweeney.
Gary Honaker and Jim McKinnon were recognized as outgoing board members.
Kiwanis Division 23 Lt. Gov. Jeanne Passalugo installed the new officers.
A major accomplishment for the club in 2021-22 was the return of the popular annual Pancake Supper that had been in a two-year holding pattern due to the COVID pandemic.
The club was able to continue its annual presentation of scholarships to graduating seniors at Harker Heights High School during a ceremony at the campus last May.
Four senior students received $1,500 scholarships each in addition to Anita Hernandez Martinez, a sophomore student, receiving the nomination as the club’s representative in the Sophomore of the Year Competition. Martinez will advance to the Texas/Oklahoma District 23 Kiwanis International Convention to vie as the top Sophomore of the Year in Kiwanis District 23.
Kiwanis Secretary Vivian Marschik told the Herald that the last three sophomores of the year nominees won the top award and a scholarship at the conference.
The scholarship recipients announced in May 2021 were Grace Koh, Ava Young and Elaina Beckham.
Donald Bentley III was the recipient of the H.B. Davis Scholarship. Tanner Lee Jones received the JROTC Scholarship. Sophia Rios-Wallis was presented the Robert M. Shoemaker Citizenship Award.
A special achievement award of the year for 2021-22 went to Annemarie Wallace of the Zum Edelweiss German Restaurant.
Norman Dunbar, in his opening remarks as president, said, “We need to grow as a club and get new members who have big pickup trucks so we can continue our flag program. We want to carry on our pancake supper and I want to express my appreciation to member Bobby Whitson for auctioning some items for us and to those who’ve made donations for our auction. We will still be committed to providing scholarships to graduating seniors at HHHS.”
