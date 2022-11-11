Play and creativity are central to learning programs this week at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
Board Game Saturday takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Relax at the library with a board game, puzzle, or other game option.
Updated: November 11, 2022 @ 3:21 pm
NaNoWriMo Write-In is from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Baby Play is from 10 a.m. to noon Monday for ages newborn to 18 months and their special grown-ups.
No registration is needed for this come-and-go free-play session which will fill on a first come, first serve basis.
Thanksgiving Craft Night is at 6 p.m. Tuesday for older teens and adults. Create a handmade item to use as decoration or gift-giving.
Early Literacy Fair 2022 features children’s singer and entertainer Joe McDermott at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
No registration is needed.
Songwriting for Kids and Teens is at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Ages 6 to 14 will use lyrics and tunes to create songs with award-winning singer and songwriter Joe McDermott. No registration is needed for this workshop.
NaNoWriMo support meeting is at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Celebrate Dinovember at the library with ROAR! Dino Family Story Time at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
No registration is needed for this all-ages program, which will fill on a first come, first serve basis.
The Book Discussion Club meets to discuss Emily St. John Mandel’s “Sea Of Tranquility” 6:30 p.m. at Thursday. To participate virtually, email lyoungblood@harkerheight.gov for an invitation.
Looking ahead:
The library is forming a new gaming group, Saturday Dungeons and Dragons, for teens ages 14 and older and adults.
This gaming group will meet from 2 to 5 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays of each month; their first meeting will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Experienced library volunteers will run the games and all experience levels are welcome.
To register, call 254-953-5491.
