“They’re not only here to provide security for their families, but also for the people they don’t even know” said Police Chief Phil Gadd in a heartfelt speech Saturday in which he promoted seven men and women to their new ranks within the department.
“The people who have been promoted today are of excellent caliber and are unwavering in both their abilities and duties to serve communities,” Gadd said.
Cmdr. Betiale Hawkins was promoted to Deputy Chief of Police; Lt. Randy Stefek was promoted to Commander; Sgts. Christopher Hinckley and Raphael Baumgaetal were both promoted to lieutenant; and Officers Sara Brockman, Peter Quichocho, and Duarte Fernandes all were promoted to sergeant.
The ceremony was a joyous event for the officers and their families.
Baumgaetel joked around as there was a little difficulty in pinning his new badge on.
“Of course, I’m the one who gets the defective badge” Baumgaetel said as the crowd broke into laughter shortly after.
Quichocho did a little robot dance as he took the stand to receive his promotion.
The most touching moment was when Sgt. Fernandes had his son and daughter come over to pin his new badge on, which made everyone a little misty-eyed.
In attendance at the event was Harker Heights Mayor Spencer H. Smith, along with Council members Sam Halabi, Michael Blomquist, Jackeline Soriano Fountain and Lynda Nash.
“I am truly honored to attend the Harker Heights Police promotions today for seven of our very fine police officers,” Blomquist said. “Our officers make the difference in our community by protecting and serving all citizens to keep us safe. I salute them in their noble calling in serving our city, and today was a great opportunity to celebrate well deserved promotions for these officers with their families.”
Fountain said, “It was an honor to see all our officers get promoted from deputy chief to sergeant. Each police officer has worked very hard for this promotion. As Chief Gadd said, it is only the finest who get promoted in the City of Harker Heights. you can tell by the introduction of each officer getting promoted today that they are all truly dedicated.
“I salute their families that support them and are ensuring they can complete their responsibility with peace of mind as it was truly evident as we saw the spouses and family members pin on their new badges,” Fountain said.
“It was a wonderful ceremony and well deserved for our men and women in blue,” she said.
