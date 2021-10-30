It’s almost time for the clock to strike midnight on the Food Network’s “Halloween Wars” show, which features local baker Lily Halabi.
The winning team be will be decided in Sunday’s finale of the “2021 Halloween Wars” baking contest, which airs at 8 p.m.
Vying for the championship are “Mischievous Monsters” and “Ghosts With the Most,” featuring Halabi, the owner of Lily’s Cakes in Harker Heights with her partners Kim Simons and Jewell Burgess.
One team will pocket $25,000 at the end of the series’ seventh and final episode.
“It’s not going to be an easy win because our competitors have been doing great — but we’ve done great, too, because here we are in the top two going into the finals,” Halabi said in a phone interview this week.
Since Sept. 19, the “Ghosts with the Most” team has done and seen it all, and that included Halabi receiving a proclamation from the City of Harker Heights declaring her as a “Bright Star of Central Texas.”
“Don’t go down in the Basement” was the theme on the Oct. 17 episode, and “Ghosts with the Most” won that episode with their creation of Zombie Grandma in the Basement.
On the Oct. 24 show, the theme was how vampires spend their downtime. “The Ghosts with the Most” entry was not just one vampire but three vampires playing cards for kittens.
Halabi won the Food Network’s “Cake Wars” competition in 2017.
Earlier this year, Halabi served as a guest judge on the Food Network cake-decotrating show “Buddy vs. Duff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.