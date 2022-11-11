HHPD-Donation.jpg

From left are Benjamin Dulker, commander of the HHPD Criminal Investigation Division, Destinee Barton, victim/witness coordinator of the Healthy Homes Program, Desiraye Torres, Healthy Homes Youth Specialist and Jack Palmer, who donated $500 on behalf of himself and his wife, Susan, to the Healthy Homes Program.

The Healthy Homes Program, under the supervision of the Harker Heights Police Department, received a personal donation of $500 on behalf of longtime residents Jack and Susan Palmer Wednesday morning at HHPD Headquarters.

Receiving the gift was Destinee Barton, Healthy Homes Victim/Witness Coordinator, Desiree Torres, Healthy Homes Youth Specialist, and Benjamin Dulker, commander of the Criminal Investigation Division.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.