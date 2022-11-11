The Healthy Homes Program, under the supervision of the Harker Heights Police Department, received a personal donation of $500 on behalf of longtime residents Jack and Susan Palmer Wednesday morning at HHPD Headquarters.
Receiving the gift was Destinee Barton, Healthy Homes Victim/Witness Coordinator, Desiree Torres, Healthy Homes Youth Specialist, and Benjamin Dulker, commander of the Criminal Investigation Division.
The Palmers are well known for their involvement in the community. Jack is a member of the Harker Heights Rotary Club and has also been a member of the Heights Safety Committee.
Palmer said, “My past involvement with the police department is one reason why the Healthy Homes Program needs our support and for the public to know about the vital services they bring to children and adults who are caught in the middle of domestic violence and other family-related trauma.”
The Healthy Homes Program’s purpose is to link area social services and community resources with those families who would benefit in times of trouble.
Once identified, the HHPD refers those in need to an already existing resource that helps to short circuit the dysfunctional trend in that home before a crime occurs.
The Healthy Homes Program is geared toward early and timely intervention and provides options.
