The Harker Heights Knights football team is about to receive a communitywide sendoff Friday as it heads back to McLane Stadium in Waco for the regional final of the Class 6A, Division II playoffs.
The Knights are set to leave from the high school by the field house at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Buses carrying the players will drive along Farm-to-Market Road 2410 to Interstate 14 for the short trip to Baylor’s stadium.
Those wanting to be involved in the sendoff are asked to make signs; have red, black and silver balloons; or bring pom poms.
The Knights are just three wins away from a state championship should they keep the momentum going, beginning with Friday’s 7 p.m. game.
Friday proves to be a tough test, however, as the Knights will look to avenge its early playoff exit from a year ago against the DeSoto Eagles.
To do so, the Knights will play in a stadium they made feel like home last week. Exploding for its largest point total of the season, Harker Heights routed Spring Dekaney, 63-35, at McLane Stadium.
DeSoto, however, may be a tougher test than Dekaney.
The perennial championship contender from District 11-6A can put up points in a hurry, according to Harker Heights coach Jerry Edwards.
“They’re very explosive on offense — they’ve got a lot of playmakers,” Edwards said in a phone interview Wednesday. “They like to play fast. Their quarterback does a good job of getting the ball to their athletic receivers (and) their line does a really good job of establishing the run game for a few tailbacks that they rotate through. So, defensively, we’re going to have to find a way to slow them down — something we weren’t able to last year.”
In last year’s game, the Eagles beat the Knights, 65-28.
This year, DeSoto has scored to the tune of around 42 points per game.
DeSoto’s biggest win came in a 63-0 blowout of Dallas Skyline on Sept. 16. It scored its most points of the year in an 86-26 win over Mansfield Lake Ridge on Oct. 14.
Edwards indicated that one of the keys to the game will be to match DeSoto’s offensive output.
“Offensively, we need to stay on track,” he said. “Re’Shaun (Sanford) needs to have a good night and Dylan (Plake) needs to continue to have a good night throwing the football and completing balls that we need to keep the chains moving throughout the night.”
Edwards said preparations for DeSoto have gone well so far.
“We’ve had a good week of practice,” he said. “We’re thankful to be playing for another week, so we’re taking the opportunity to spend more time together and get better and play football in December.”
To get to December football, the Knights won District 12-6A with a perfect 7-0 record, winning a crucial game against Temple, 13-9, on Oct. 21.
Once in the postseason, the Knights rode their strong defense and a rapidly progressive offense.
In the bi-district round, Heights allowed merely a safety in a 26-2 win over Mansfield at Leo Buckley Stadium. The following week, at Waco ISD Stadium, the Knights led from the start in a convincing 38-17 win over Royse City.
Last week, at McLane Stadium, the Knights scored in bunches in a 63-35 rout of Spring Dekaney.
The only blemish on the Knights’ record this year is a one-point loss to the Odessa Permian Panthers, 28-27, on Sept. 16.
The Knights’ biggest win of the season came on Oct. 28 in a 55-0 drubbing of Copperas Cove. Its largest point total of the season was last week’s 63 against Dekaney.
DeSoto enters Friday’s game with an 11-2 record.
So far in the playoffs, DeSoto has defeated Pflugerville Weiss, 37-20; Rockwall-Heath, 52-7; and Tomball, 38-14.
The Eagles’ only two losses were 47-7 at the hands of Baltimore’s St. Frances Academy and 41-17 to district champion Duncanville.
