The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 public water system, which provides water service to Harker Heights and surrounding cities, has begun the process of converting the disinfectant used in the distribution system from chloramine to free chlorine and the process will last through Nov. 21.
A free chlorine conversion is a process by which a water system switches its disinfection from chloramines (a combination of chlorine and ammonia) to free chlorine to improve the long-term quality of its drinking water.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required WCID-1 to implement the temporary conversion due to the lower than normal disinfectant residuals observed in parts of the Killeen service area.
Harker Heights Public Works Director Mark Hyde said, “This is an effective way to improve the overall water quality in our distribution system by preventing problems from biofilm or nitrification.”
The Herald asked city officials if the city has previously conducted the chlorine conversion that is currently ongoing.
Hyde said, “The city has not conducted its own chlorine conversion process.”
The city must directionally flush to maintain clear water for its customers and ensure the free chlorine conversion has made it to the far reaches of the distribution system.
Hyde told the Herald, “The number of gallons flushed from the system since October 21 is estimated at 3.7 million gallons. The amount of water used to flush a particular section of pipe depends on a lot of factors, such as water main size, system pressure, the amount of accumulated sediment in the main and the ability to safely dispose of the water.”
Hyde noted the city’s water department takes an average of 250-300 chlorine residual samples per month.
“System flushing is an important part of maintaining the water quality and is a part of the routine maintenance program,” he said.
Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark explained how the City of Harker Heights plans on recovering money from wasted water after flushing the city’s water system, saying, “Though it may seem like a waste, it’s not. We are required by the state to maintain a certain residual level of disinfectant throughout the system. This would be impossible without routine flushing.
“When we have temporarily switched disinfectant from chloramines to free chlorine, flushing water through the system speeds the transition.”
The flushing of the water system is an annual budgeted item and as Mark commented, it is an important part of routine maintenance.
“The City will pay the cost for flushing the system,” Bark said.
Some residents have asked about how to solve the problem of discolored water.
Hyde said, “Flush toilets, bathtubs, and faucets until your water clears. If it does not clear with minor indoor flushing, contact the Harker Heights Public Works Department for assistance.”
A chlorine smell is common during the conversion period, as the disinfectant is transitioning to the free chlorine.
The concentrations maintained during the conversion will be well within TCEQ standards and will be entirely safe to consume.
Jerry Bark and Mark Hyde of the City of Harker Heights contributed to this story.
