Some may remember her as the teenage roller skating “Limbo Queen,” but now she is most notorious for her latest role as principal.
Once a student, then a teacher and assistant principal, now Natalie Kirshner, a longtime Central Texas resident, walks the halls as Harker Heights Elementary School’s fifth principal.
“I’m loyal to the Harker Heights community,” Kirshner said, sitting in her school office decorated with sunflower-themed gifts received from employees on Boss’ Day. “My family is very well known in Harker Heights because my parents have owned Texas Skateland for 46 years. People remember me as the little girl who did the splits on the roller skates.”
This 2022-23 school year, after years of teaching, and five years as the campus’ assistant principal, Kirshner moved into the top role at her childhood elementary school.
Heights Elementary School is one of a select few Killeen Independent School District campuses to receive an ‘A’ rating from the state, but Kirshner would tell you that’s not what matters the most.
“We’re an ‘A’ but I don’t push that on them (the students),” she said.
The Heights principal, who is in her 16th year in education, emphasized the importance of relationships built with her staff, students and their parents.
“Our motto this year is, ‘Students today, leaders tomorrow,’” she said. “One day they will be taking care of you and myself. They will be our future doctors, lawyers, our future. We have got to entrust them, build them up, because everyone deserves a quality education, and that’s what we do here.”
What sets Heights Elementary apart, the principal said, is the school’s focus on three main components: relationships, character building, and academics.
“I had a parent walk in at the beginning of the school year, he was a little on edge, ‘Do I send my kid here?,” she said explaining how she gave the wary parent a personal tour of the campus. “So, it goes back to building that relationship with the parent; I made them feel welcome at Heights Elementary. ... It’s those little things.”
The school campus is more than simply the building she attended as a child; it’s where she was given the opportunity to learn from the very teachers who inspired her to enter the field of education.
“I knew when I was in first grade that I wanted to be a teacher,” she said. “I’d play school at home all the time with my stuffed animals, but also I just loved school. I tell my kids here, my 750 kids here, that you can do what you want. Pursue your dreams. If you want to be a scientist, be a scientist. If you want to be a teacher, be a teacher.”
Kirshner said her 4th and 5th grade teachers, Ms. Dodson and Ms. Burgess, pushed her to go after her teaching goal. After graduating from Killeen High School, as there was no Harker Heights High School at the time and it was a long-standing family tradition, Kirshner graduated from Tarleton State University-Central Texas before completing her master’s at Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
Her teaching career began at Heights Elementary under the mentorship of some of the same educators who inspired her as a child.
“Who can say that they went here as a kid, worked with their teachers, and then worked their way up to become a principal?” she said. “I tell these kids they can do what they want — they may work with me one day as a teacher here.”
One of the principal’s childhood educators, Ms. Webb, still teaches at the elementary school campus after more than 40 years in education.
“That goes to show you the culture at Harker Heights Elementary,” she said. “When teachers come here, they don’t leave, because this is their second family. We’re their second home.”
Adding another generation to the family tradition, Kirshner’s 3-year-old will soon attend the same elementary school she and her husband attended as children.
When asked where she sees herself in five, 10, or 15 years, Kirshner replied in a split-second.
“Here,” she said, with a laugh. “Right here.”
